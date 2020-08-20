Fantasy Premier League tips 2020/21 – strikers to sign

Fantasy Premier League will quickly return forward of the Premier League 2020/21 season and managers will already be looking out for high signings in all departments.

Strikers are often the difference-makers, discovering a cut-price purpose machine is all the time a high precedence for these looking for success.

Jamie Vardy completed high of the strikers by way of complete factors (210pts) in 2019/20 as he impressed Leicester’s outrageous early-season type.

Subsequent time period will throw up one other batch of choices, and we’re right here to information you thru the method with some early solutions to check out.

Take a look at our early Fantasy Premier League tips for strikers in 2020/21.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) £6.0m

He’s again. The fiery Serb star bagged 11 targets throughout Fulham’s relegation season and added 26 to his tally within the Championship because the Cottagers executed their instantaneous return to the highest flight.

Mitrovic is a pure goalscorer, greater than able to holding his personal within the high flight. In a extra settled facet, who can have realized from their errors of the final Premier League season, he might be the subsequent Danny Ings-esque price range hero.

At simply £6.0m, he’s an impressive choice.

Anthony Martial (Man Utd) £9.0m

With Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood falling into the midfield class, Martial seems like a no brainer choice to slot into your assault.

The sport is midfield-heavy this yr, however Martial is comparatively cheap and is primed for an enormous season.

He’s probably the most enticing placing choice by a cushty distance together with his 200pt haul from 2019/20 probably set to be bettered.

Richarlison (Everton) £8.0m

Everton have spent massive and delivered little in current seasons. They discover themselves with a hodgepodge stew of expertise and deadwood, however the recipe for achievement is protected with head chef Carlo Ancelotti.

He merely is aware of how to enhance a crew, and is anticipated to remodel the Toffees this summer time, although their key man for the season already rocks the blue shirt.

Richarlison is a sleeping celebrity. He brings spice and aptitude to the frontline – alongside the ever-improving Dominic Calvert-Lewin – and is a tireless employee. Ancelotti has challenged him to attain 30 targets subsequent season. In the suitable atmosphere, that concentrate on will not be as outlandish because it appears.

Timo Werner (Chelsea) £9.5m

Chelsea rating targets, they concede too many, however they understand how to discover the online themselves. Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham each supplied strong purpose tallies final day trip, however Werner is dripping with potential.

He bagged 78 targets in 127 Bundesliga video games for RB Leipzig and will slot proper into the Premier League fashion together with his tempo and energy.

It stays to be seen whether or not he’ll go alongside or rather than Tammy Abraham, however both means, he’ll begin.

