Fantasy Premier League tips – Fantasy Football defenders to sign ahead of the restart

Fantasy Premier League defenders can rack up a pile of clear sheet factors to assist your group out

Fantasy Premier League is again and extra intense than ever with 9 rounds of fixtures to are available in the subsequent six weeks.

Defenders will likely be key to your success with a spread of choices at each worth vary.

Not solely will sturdy centre-backs and rampant full-backs choose up bonuses for minding their very own web, however extra stars are rising as all-out attacking threats with objectives and assists firmly of their sights.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the greatest Fantasy Premier League defenders it’s best to look to sign to your FPL group.

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester Metropolis) – £6.3m

Solely 2.three per cent of groups boast Aymeric Laporte however there’s a lot to like about selecting him ahead of the restart.

Laporte has missed most of the season via damage, however he’s comfortably Metropolis’s most completed defender and can begin each sport he’s match to play in.

He featured in three video games since getting back from his damage drawback and saved a clear sheet in all three, enjoying round an hour in every of them.

Laporte is dearer than his team-mates, however the assure of enjoying each week is value the further money.

John Egan (Sheffield United) – £4.5m

Mr Constant. Sheffield United are a exceptional group in 2019/20, with only a few outcomes exterior slender 1-Zero wins or losses and low scoring attracts.

John Egan is an unspectacular choice, however he’ll play each sport and quietly go about selecting up six factors regularly.

He not often makes errors, very like the relaxation of the Blades’ rearguard, and at £4.5m, it’s negligent not to embody him or not less than a team-mate in the similar worth vary.

Oh, and he’s bought a double gameweek to begin – towards Aston Villa and Newcastle. He shouldn’t be your solely Sheffield United defensive choice.

Willy Boly (Wolves) – £4.7m

Willy Boly’s story is near-indentical to that of Laporte. He received’t function at the prime of any ‘whole factors’ lists due to a long-term damage.

Nevertheless, upon his return to the facet, Boly saved for clear sheets in 5 video games.

He’s a nailed-on starter for Wolves, who boast a really beneficial run of fixtures.

The restart presents an actual alternative for you to refill on cut-price defenders and save the huge bucks for attacking superstars.

Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester) – £4.9m

For all Leicester have loved a terrific season thus far, they might be one of the groups to profit most from the pause.

They performed an intense, energy-sapping fashion of soccer that will have contributed to a post-Christmas dip, regardless of persevering with to soar in the standings.

The Foxes have 9 video games to maintain agency and solidify their Champions League place, and even problem for second in the event that they’re feeling courageous.

Caglar Soyuncu sits at the coronary heart of their defence and have confirmed to be a revelation in place of the departed Harry Maguire.