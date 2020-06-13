Fantasy Premier League tips – Fantasy Football goalkeepers to sign ahead of the restart

Fantasy Premier League goalkeepers can choose up very important clear sheets in the quest to beat your mates this season

Fantasy Premier League has returned and managers are scurrying to patch up their groups with limitless transfers ahead of the restart.

A robust goalkeeper is a necessary for any staff hoping to have an effect in the season, however you don’t have to splash out to choose up an excellent one.

Most of the time, groups decrease down the desk can typically boast keepers who choose up save factors due to the quantity of photographs they face, however you’ll additionally want to be cautious of not choosing keepers who don’t stand an opportunity of clear sheets.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the finest Fantasy Premier League goalkeepers you must look to sign on your FPL staff.

Dean Henderson (Sheffield United) – £5.3m

Dean Henderson is loving life at Sheffield United on mortgage from Manchester United, and has produced type worthy of England nationwide staff recognition.

The Blades’ stopper has stored a gentle move of clear sheets coming by means of the doorways all season and boasts a double gameweek to kick off proceedings.

With a lot driving on Sheffield United’s end-of-season run-in, Chris Wilder will likely be eager for his males to tighten up and never enable targets to leak.

Rui Patricio (Wolves) – £5.2m

Wolves have a beautiful run of fixtures developing and Rui Patricio will proceed to present his staff with an assured platform to construct on.

He has stored 4 clear sheets in 5 video games. Equally to Sheffield United, Wolves have a lot left to play for and are seemingly to be preventing til the finish for each level out there.

Bernd Leno (Arsenal) – £5.0m

Arsenal are making constructive noises underneath the stewardship of Mikel Arteta.

The Spanish boss has steadied the ship and Leno produced three clear sheets in 4 video games prior to the break.

He’s an inexpensive possibility for a assured starter at a high membership aiming for a powerful end.