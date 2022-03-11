Fantino’s acid criticism of PSG for his defeat against Real Madrid: “It’s your frozen shirt, don’t blame Messi”

Fantino fired again against PSG

Since Lionel Messi arrived at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Alexander Fantinus he had no forgiveness with the Parisian club and with part of the French press when he criticized The flea. This Wednesday after defeat (3-1) and elimination against Real Madrid for the round of 16 of the Champions League, the driver also showed no mercy and was lapidary with a story on his Instagram profile in which he tagged the official account of the club on said social network.

Hi PSG. ¡The Arctic is Tulum next to the cold that your shield has! They have fewer eggs than a vegan omelette. And it’s your frozen shirt, don’t blame Messi that of these cups it has four and you have to go to Marseille to see it ”, he sentenced with a cold emoji.

The mention of the other French city was for Olympique de Marseille, the only French team to win the Champions League, a title achieved in 1993 (1-0 in the final against Milan), but which was tarnished later with a match-fixing scandal in the French league by the president of the French club, Bernard Tapie, which cost him demotion and suspension from international competitions.

Fantino’s criticism on his Instagram story (@fantinofantino)

PSG had won 1-0 in the first leg played in Paris and traveled to Madrid to defend that advantage. But they came to extend it with the initial goal of Kylian Mbappé, who had also scored in the first match. However, in 17 minutes Karim Benzema dressed as a hero and scored the three goals for the victory and classification of the merengue team.

Last month, after that initial match for the round of 16, Fantino exploded with the score of the newspaper The Team when reading an article Infobae during his vacation in Punta Cana and did not hesitate to share his opinion with his thousands of followers on Instagram: “French journalism dedicate yourself to philosophy because watching football you have two slices of cucumbers in your eyes“, wrote.

“Many times I have criticized Messi. But to say that yesterday he played badly is donkeys!! He asked for the ball, every time he touched it, something could happen. After Mbappé, Messi was the best on the pitch“, Shooting. “They don’t deserve to have it. They are colder than seal chest! They don’t deserve to see him play for his club,” he concluded.

In his publication after the first leg match, Fantino made six posts about it in which he charged directly against PSG: “They may be European champions because they have a galactic team, but the mystic will not have it in 423 more lives. When the sheikh goes to bet on shuffleboard league on Mars, they’re going to generate angst again. Before Messi we played the French league to see if they honored Descartes! ¡Before Messi I thought that PSG was a fruit stall at the exit of Roland Garros! Greetings to all!”.

After the fall of this Wednesday, the french press charged against Messi and criticized him again. The Argentine crack is always under the magnifying glass with each of his performances and beyond the results, as was the case in the first match for this key in which PSG obtained an initial victory.

This Wednesday the PSG suffered a hard setback after falling in Madrid and was again eliminated in the main club tournament in Europe. Last season it was in the semi-finals against Manchester City and in the 2019/2020 financial year they lost (0-1) in the final against Bayern Munchen.

