FaQ: India got its first corona vaccine, know when, where, how and who will get the corona vaccine; Answer every question

Frequently asked questions FAQ on corona vaccination in india: The 10-member Subject Expert Committee of India’s Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) on Friday approved the emergency use authority of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine ‘Covishield’. The expert panel convened a meeting on behalf of the Serum Institute of India (SII) to decide on the emergency use authority sought by Kovishield and Bharat Biotech for ‘Kovaxine’. Once the way was cleared for the vaccine from the committee, the application for final approval was made by the Controller General of Indian Drugs (DCGI) V.G. Somani will be sent. Also Read – Oxford’s Corona Vaccine ‘Covishield’ Approved Emergency Use in India

Now that the first Corona vaccine has been approved in India, there will be many questions in you, when, where, how and who will get the Corona vaccine? So today we will answer you every question. Also Read – COVID vaccination rehearsal in all states on January 2, Health Minister said – Preparation for dry run completed

The Pune-based Serum Institute (SII) had on December 6 applied to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the EUA for the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine. Also Read – Corona Vaccine Dry Run State Alert: From January 2, Corona Vaccine To Be Dry Run, Helpline Number 104 Released

When will people start getting vaccinated? (When will people start getting vaccinated?)

Drug Controller General of India V.G. According to Somani, the process of granting permission to applicants in the wake of the pandemic is going on at a rapid pace and at the same time the first and second stage trials have been allowed without waiting for the complete data. According to reports, the vaccine will reach the common people before the end of this month. The vaccine is in the final stage of trials at various levels. For more information related to the vaccine, you can visit www.mohfw.gov.in.

Who will be the first corona vaccine? (Who will be the first to get corona vaccine?)

The Government of India has selected priority groups. Those who are taking more risk in this will be given this vaccine first. Accordingly, the first group consists of healthcare and frontline workers. The next group to receive the Kovid-19 vaccine will be people over 50 years of age and under 50 years of age as the death rate in this category is high.

How many people will be vaccinated in the first phase? (How many people will be vaccinated in the first phase?)

The central government has planned to vaccinate about 30 crore people in the first phase of the drive.

Is everyone required to take the vaccine? (Is everyone required to take the vaccine?)

No, getting corona vaccine is voluntary. That is, you can get the vaccine according to your wish. However, it is advisable to take a full dose of the vaccine for your own safety to prevent the disease from spreading among your family members, friends, relatives and working colleagues.

I am cured of corona, is the corona vaccine necessary for me too? (I am cured of corona, is the corona vaccine necessary for me too?)

Yes, there have been many cases when people have got two-corona infection. Therefore, forgetting the previous experience, a full dose of the vaccine should be taken. This will develop a strong immunity against Corona.

How many dosages currently exist with the vaccine allowed for use?

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has so far produced around five crore doses of the Oxford AstraZeneca Kovid-19 vaccine. The company said on Monday that its target is to produce 100 million doses by March next year.

How much money will the covshield corona vaccine of oxford?

CEO of Serum Institute Adar Poonawala said in a statement, “For the Government of India, the Kovid vaccine will be 3 USD per dose. Each person will be given two doses of the vaccine. So 6 dollars [440 रुपये प्रति व्यक्ति] Will have vaccine. However Poonawala said that in the private market, its price will be around 700-800 rupees.

Will there be any other vaccine in India other than Kovishield?

Yes, the Health Ministry said that the decision on Bharat Biotech’s covaxin is still awaited. On December 7, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech sought permission for its indigenously developed covacine. Apart from this, American company Pfizer applied for regulatory approval for its vaccine on 4 December. Pfizer, however, has asked for more time to present the data. However, permission has been granted only to Covishield of Oxford. Pune-based Serum Institute has partnered with Oxford-AstraZeneca for clinical trials and manufacture of ‘Covishield’, while Bharat Biotech has formed ‘Covaxine’ in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

What is the government doing to get people vaccinated?

The Center said on Thursday that on January 2, Kovid-19 vaccination rehearsal (dry run) will be carried out by all states and union territories to identify the challenges faced in the campaign and examine the link between the plan and the implementation. Could. It is proposed to carry out this exercise in at least three session sites in all state capitals. The Union Health Ministry said that in some states this exercise will be carried out even in such districts where access is not easy and where there is no good provision of logistical facilities. The central government has also asked all the states and union territories to start effective preparations to start the rehearsal of Kovid-19 vaccination.

Is there a helpline number for the vaccine?

State helpline 104 will also be used (in addition to 1075) for any information related to vaccine / software.