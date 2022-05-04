FAQs: live online casino

Playing live dealer games is one of the most popular ways to enjoy casino games online. But with the popularity, of course, comes many questions. We’re here to answer some of the most frequently asked questions, so you can play live casino games at griffoncasino.com with your mind at ease. So, sit back and get ready to make the most out of your live casino experience as we shed some light on gameplay…

What games can I play?

Many online casinos offer a variety of live dealer games that range from the classics such as Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette and Poker, as well as variations of these games like Lightning Blackjack, for example. You might even find themed games, like Football Roulette, or Adventures Beyond Wonderland Live. That’s not all – there are gameshow-inspired live dealer games like Deal or No Deal Live, and so much more!

Can I see the cards being dealt?

The video stream itself is delivered to your device using state-of-the-art technology and multiple cameras that show you all aspects of gameplay, but ultimately, the game will only be as clear and smooth as your internet connection. However, internet speeds are constantly improving and as you get greater bandwidth, you shouldn’t see as many problems.

In addition to this, the technology that transfers the data from the cards being dealt, or the spin of the wheel, is called Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology. This picks up every movement and transfers it into data so it can be seen on your screen in real-time, and you’ll never miss a thing. This, alongside oversized cards that are hard to miss, provides for efficient gameplay that you can clearly see.

How do I deposit or withdraw money?

Much like playing virtual games at the online casino, you will have created a virtual account that you can fund using a number of options. Most people use debit cards, but there are a lot of virtual wallet options available at the casino. The casino will clearly display its deposit and withdrawal options and be able to assist you at any time, but generally, you’ll find depositing and withdrawing money pretty simple once you’ve set up your desired virtual wallet.

What happens if I lose internet connection whilst I’m playing?

As frustrating as it can be, sometimes your internet will cut out and you’ll lose connection with the game. If this is the case, most games will state that any wagers will become null and void, meaning that the amount will be deposited back into your account.

Do I have to download anything in order to play?

Some casinos might require you to download software in order to play their live dealer games, whereas others offer browser-based Flash live dealer games, so as long as you have the Adobe Flash plug-in installed, then you can play the games from your browser without having to download anything. This will become clear when you’ve chosen the online casino and game you wish to play.

