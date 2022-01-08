Far Cry 6 sets date for the arrival of Pagan Min, the eccentric villain of Far Cry 4

The second DLC is called Pagan: Control and will be available next week.

If something can always stand out from the Far Cry saga they are his villains. Ubisoft has achieved that in its deliveries the one who really acquires prominence is the antagonist, and with Far Cry 6 is no exception, since they can boast of having Giancarlo Esposito notably playing Anton Castillo, the dictator of the Yara region.

The company knows that villains have charisma, and that is why it has incorporated a season pass that includes three of the most iconic to this numbered installment. We already had the arrival of Vaas from Far Cry 3, and now Pagan Min will be the one to make an appearance with the DLC under the name Pagan: Control that will be released in the coming days.

Specifically, this content will land in Far Cry 6 on next january 11, that is, Tuesday of next week. The eccentric antagonist of Far Cry 4 will return to take us to the action, being able to control the character ourselves “running through the mind of it, learning from his past and facing familiar faces to free ourselves from the cycle of guilt and regret. “

We will have to go through the mind of the villainThe Pagan Min DLC will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and Stadia as part of the Season Pass. Vaas can be purchased separately at a price of 14.99 euros, so we expect a similar price this time. We must wait for the arrival of the third and last DLC, which will allow us to take control of Joseph Seed, villain of the fifth installment, in a content titled Joseph: Collapse.

Regarding Far Cry 6, it is worth noting that Ubisoft has left clues within the game itself of a possible new mode or independent delivery for the future, so we should be attentive to the franchise. The title as such seemed to us a inflection point in the saga, being the biggest so far but also returning to a formula that is too repetitive. If you want to know more, take a look at the Far Cry 6 review.

