Far Cry 6 will be free to play this weekend and debuts a collaboration with Stranger Things

The last numbered installment of the Ubisoft saga will put us face to face with the Demogorgon.

In October 2021, Far Cry 6 arrived in stores around the world, the latest numbered installment of the popular saga of Ubisoft which, like the rest of the company’s games, continues to expand your experience with new content. In recent months we have seen the addition of the various villains of the franchise, but there are also free updates.

This is the case of the one that begins this Thursday, March 24, in collaboration with Stranger Things. It is one of the best-known Netflix series internationally and, in the small teaser with which they have announced the association, we see a Demogorgon who will surely make things difficult for us. Under the name of The Vanishing, we only know that it is a free missionso we will have to wait to see what it finally consists of.

Along with this addition, those who do not have the game will also be able to try it at no additional cost in the coming days. Ubisoft has announced that there will be a free weekend from 24 to 27 March, available to play solo or co-op with a friend. This limited-time trial applies to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, but not Google Stadia.

It can be played for free from March 24 to 27Those who wish to make use of these free days can pre-load the game in advance from this very moment, which is very useful given the size of the download. This will be big because it will get all game content available to players, including the missions that have been added after the launch last year.

Those who are convinced by the experience proposed by this sixth installment can take advantage of the different offers available in the digital stores of each platform, with up to 50% off. If you want to know what we thought at the time, we invite you to read Alejandro Pascual’s analysis of Far Cry 6, where he mentions that it is the biggest title in the saga but also the one that should be a turning point in it. .

