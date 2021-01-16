Far-Right Streaming Personality ‘Baked Alaska’ Arrested

Far-right social media character Tim Gionet, often known as “Baked Alaska,” has been arrested by the FBI following his involvement within the Jan. 6 rebellion on the Capitol, based on the Related Press.

Gionet was arrested in Houston, Texas on Saturday for “knowingly getting into or remaining in any restricted constructing or grounds with out lawful authority” and “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” based on the prison criticism.

After storming the Capitol, Gionet carried out a livestream on the “DLive” platform for 27 minutes. The video was later posted to YouTube and Twitter, which finally aided legislation enforcement officers in figuring out him. Within the video, rioters could be heard chanting “Patriots are in management,” “Whose home? Our home,” and “Traitors, traitors, traitors,” the U.S. Division of Justice wrote in an affidavit. Gionet himself is also heard saying, “1776 child,” and “I received’t depart guys, don’t fear,” based on the affidavit.

Gionet’s livestream has been used to establish different suspects that participated within the rebellion, VICE reported on Wednesday. In keeping with the Related Press, legislation enforcement officers throughout the U.S. have been working to find and arrest those that dedicated federal crimes associated to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. Up to now, practically 100 circumstances have been introduced in federal court docket and the District of Columbia Superior Courtroom.

On Jan. 6, far-right and white supremacist teams stormed the Capitol constructing in hopes of overturning the election leads to Trump’s favor. The rioters vandalized and looted components of the constructing, resulting in a mass evacuation and 5 deaths.