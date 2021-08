Faraaz is a Hindi language film. The film unencumber date is 21 March 2022. It comprises Aditya Rawal, Zahan Kapoor within the solid.

Tale

The plot revolves round a difficult terrorist assault. A crew of people come to a decision to track the actual culprits. Will they be capable to observe them down and provides the deserving punishment?

Faraaz Film Solid

Director: Hansal Mehta

Style: Mystery, Drama, Suspense

Language: Hindi

Free up Date: 21 March 2022

Trailer

But to be launched