Farewell to the queen: the endless row of moved ants and an unforgettable whiskey with Elizabeth II

Thousands of people line both sides of the River Thames for hours to say goodbye to the queen (photos: Sergio Schuchinsky)

(London, special envoy) Ants. That’s what they seem. But they are people. Large, small, elderly, in wheelchairs, with canes, or in the arms of their parents the smallest. The line of ants moves like people. And vice versa. They wriggle restlessly; they seem immobile, but they move; It would seem that they do not have a common goal, but they do: pay tribute to Elizabeth II. It’s a personal matter.

The ants have traced a trail on the ground that starts at Westminster Bridge, extends to Lambeth Bridge, flanked by what was a wall of homage to the victims of covid, it was and is, only now lovers have painted on it red hearts and the legends that lovers write on their hearts; then the stream of people crosses the murmuring Thames and, always meandering, stretches to Westminster Hall, where the dead queen rests. There are about three and a half kilometers, perhaps four, of a line that takes time in the best of cases, about three hours to travel that route.

But from Westminster Bridge back there are another three or four kilometers of people who wait and walk, guided by a maze of ropes, to reach the starting point of the final three kilometers, perhaps four. Total They are almost eight kilometers away, covered by a fervent crowd that takes, or has already taken, about seven hours of waiting, perhaps up to nine, to see the queen they are not going to see.

The queen “was a leader for the army,” said Colonel John Swanston, who served three years in the Falklands after the war.

Every ant has a story. One of the many is the coronel John Swanston, which has arrived with its medals that shine and shine on the left side of a blue bag with an enigmatic shield embroidered in a lighter blue and gold. He belonged to the RAMC (Royal Army Medical Corp). And his decorations belong to the Order of St. John, the General Service Medical of Northern Ireland, (the colonel was in dangerous places), the United Nations Peace Corps stationed in Cyprus, and the Falkland Islands Medical Service . “Ah, -I tell him to fight it- Malvinas…” “Yes -answer- Malvinas. I was stationed there for three years, after the conflict.” He is eighty-three years old and the death of Elizabeth II left him “very sad and moved. She was a leader for the Army, especially after World War II. I met and saw her several times at Buckingham Palace”.

Colonel Swanston stood in line with the ants for five hours, from dawn to one in the afternoon, when he finally entered Westminster Hall. A collected silence reigns there, a stern and coarse solemnity, the enclosure is from the year 1097, a certain ancient humidity is breathed, which contributes the inclement air of the neighboring river and its reiterated waters that must delve into its foundations.

The catafalque containing the dead queen’s coffin draped with the royal flag stands on a tiered floor, guarded by royal guards, with their huge black morions, by the beefeaters, the ceremonial guards of the Tower of London, that kind of halberdiers of bright red uniforms and black hats. They all look at the ground, their chins sunken on their chests, as a sign of resigned affliction, of serene sorrow.. Her hands grasp spears and flags tilted forward. In delivery position. They all turn their backs to the coffin as a sign of respect and submission because death is very sacred.

People enter the enclosure, abandoned and in their condition of ants, in two lines that skirt the coffin and exit to the right and face the exit path to the left. Everyone should pass with their left shoulders parallel to the coffin. But they all stop for a moment, turn around, face the dead and hidden queen and bow their heads, or bow, or, the women, take a graceful step back and bend a knee, or else make a deep bow; many raise their heads with moist eyes, or reddened, or troubled with emotion.

That’s what he did too Len Sheppard, who is ninety-two years old, a hearing aid in his right ear, a beret with the crest of the Royal Air Force, where he served as a radar operator. He also wears his medals that are not from battles fought in World War II: “I always wanted to serve in the RAF. My three brothers fought, one died. When I wanted to enlist, my mother said that she didn’t want to lose another son, and I was fifteen years old then, in 1945. So I enlisted the following year. For my age, I met five monarchs, but she was my favorite. I had occasion to see her in the palace several times, we greeted each other, but we never exchanged a word. I think he reigned for the people”.

Of the five monarchs that the old RAF radar operator claims to have known, one is new and the other died when he was a boy of six: George V, who died in 1936; Edward VII who was uncrowned king between January and December 1936 and abdicated out of love for a divorcee, Wallis Simpson, and also a little bit because of his sympathy for Adolf Hitler; George VI, the father of the dead queen, Elizabeth II, to whom Len paid honors today, and Charles III, the post king.

First, they calculated that the people were going to add up to five hundred thousand; but now they risk that it will be a million people who pass in front of the coffin of the dead queen, to see her without seeing her, to bow in the last greeting. At times, the endless line is cut by a police order that tries to weave prudence with control, to return minutes later in a whirlwind, when the floodgates of the dam are reopened with the approval of the police that have come down from all over England to reign in London these days of mourning. At this time, Westminster Bridge is partly under the control of a police force from York, in the north of England, with their classic black helmets with a steel tip on top and, in front, a shield that will soon change because they still have the initials of the old queen.

The ants, many of them, wear rigorous mourning, like the woman who even wore black gloves and could not contain her tears as she left Westminster Hall; or like the presenters of the BBC news; some show the militant integrity with which they entered, pierced when leaving by an uncontrollable emotion. Others, on the other hand, come in tailcoats, top hats and briefcases, like Paul Gilley: He is a businessman, has four children, and believed that dressing elegantly was also a way of honoring the dead queen. By late afternoon, the row of ants had already reached eight kilometers because people leave work, are willing to wait nine hours and greet the new day in the long queue to say goodbye to his queen.

Paul Gilley, businessman, made the row of tailcoat, top hat and briefcase, as a form of homage to the queen

If it is true that all the stories fit into one, the story of all the ants fits into the story of John Clayton. He has left without seeing Isabel II and is shaken by a runaway emotion: “I’m very sad. She was a loving woman and she was my queen”. And he says “my” in a cavernous voice that emphasizes his definitions. He is not a man to let himself be overwhelmed by feelings: he is very old, he is very fragile, he walks with the help of a cane and has the incomparable luxury of someone who handles irony without sarcasm: “How old am I? Look, I’m not sure if ninety-one or ninety-two. I was adopted in 1931, which makes me ninety-one years old. But when my adoptive parents went to look for me at the courthouse, my biological mother gave the birth date of that day, when she handed me over to my adoptive parents, which is somehow true. But when my adoptive mother asked how old I was, my birth mother said, “Oh yeah, she’s a year old.” That makes me ninety-two, so…”

John Clayton, a 92-year-old former Royal Opera House ticket clerk, told Infobae an unforgettable anecdote of an encounter with the queen

When Clayton spoke of “my” queen, he was moved because he had a personal history with Elizabeth II. She is this, in her words: “I always made a living at the Royal Opera House. No, I am neither an actor nor a singer: I sold the tickets. One night I was told that I was to take two women to what was called the Royal Retiring Room, which today would be the theater’s VIP lounge. I brought the first woman, a duchess, and when she entered I thought I caught a glimpse of the Queen’s face. I think we even exchanged glances and I immediately left. So I took the second of the women, knocked on the door and the Queen opened it for me: ‘You again? Please come in, don’t stay there.’ ‘Your Majesty, I told him, I have no invitation to be here.’ ‘Well, I’m inviting him. Come in and have a whiskey with us‘. And Clayton took his whiskey with his Majesty, the glass moistened with ice, as his eyes are moistened as he leaves Westminster Hall.

The ant row is ageless. Among the youngest, Maddie, twenty years old, and her brother Sam, eighteen, immovable in his modesty, explain the reason for their long wait: “I study history, I suspect that seeing the queen will be moving; a case like this happens once in a lifetime”. “It’s history,” says his brother: don’t wait any longer. Until Monday at six in the morning, the anthill will add more ants and more stories. They will all bow to the dead queen, before her final journey to Windsor Castle.

And Maddie, the future historian, what does she think of the new king?

-Mmmmm… I’m not a big fan of Charles.

Ah, a rebel ant. There is always a. It is the one that comes out into the sun, tastes the tender stems and runs to tell her sisters the good news: there is another life above the tunnels. It happens in the best anthills.

