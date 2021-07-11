Farhan Akhtar Wiki, Age, Female friend, Spouse, Kids, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Farhan Akhtar is a popular Indian actor, manufacturer, director, screenwriter, and singer. He’s the son of the well known lyricist and scriptwriter, Javed Akhtar.

Wiki/Biography

Farhan was once born on Wednesday, 9 January 1974 (age 45 years; as in 2019), in Mumbai. His zodiac sign is Capricorn. He did his schooling from Maneckji Cooper School in Mumbai. He joined H.R. School of Trade and Economics in Mumbai alternatively was once suspended from the school throughout the second 365 days because of his temporary attendance.

Physically Glance

Height (approx.) 5’ 9”

Eye Colour Dark Brown

Hair Colour Black

Family, Caste & Partner

He was once born to a Muslim father and a Parsi mother. His father, Javed Akhtar is a renowned lyricist and scriptwriter. Farhan’s mother, Honey Irani is an actress and screenwriter. He has an elder sister, Zoya Akhtar, a well known Indian director and screenwriter.

Farhan’s step-mother is the veteran Bollywood actress, Shabana Azmi.

Veteran Indian actress, Daisy Irani is his maternal aunt, and ace choreographer Farah Khan and director Sajid Khan are Farhan’s first cousins.

Farhan was once in a crucial courting with the actress Suman Ranganathan, which ended in 1995. Later, he purchased married to Riya Jain, alternatively their marriage didn’t ultimate long.

In 1997, he met Adhuna Bhabani in a disco. Adhuna is a celebrity hairstylist and runs a salon B- Blunt. Farhan and Adhuna Bhabani were in a live-in courting for three years and purchased married in 2000. The couple has two daughters, Shakya and Akira. After 16 years in their marriage, Farhan and Adhuna made up our minds to part their strategies.

On 21 January 2016, the couple purchased divorced and introduced a press release mentioning,

This is to announce that we, Adhuna and Farhan, have mutually and amicably made up our minds to split. Our children keep our priority and it’s immensely crucial to us, as responsible mother and father, that they’re secure in opposition to unwarranted speculation and public glare. We sincerely request that we’re given the privacy that’s required in this day and age to move forward in a dignified approach.”

In an interview, when Farhan was once asked was once it simple to tell his children about his divorce, he said,

Not anything is modest. One thing you tell your little one that you think your toddler doesn’t want to listen isn’t going to be simple. The issue that your toddler expects you and by means of you doing it, you’ll realise that that’s what you rely on from them. When you’ll be devoted at the side of your toddler, they aren’t dumb or foolish. They understand excess of you and I will consider. They’ve some way of energy about how their mother and father are feeling. As long as you don’t mislead them and also you’re feeling ‘it’s ok, I’ve prompt them, they’ll now do regardless of’, problems will come spherical. After all, a toddler will understand why you could have achieved what you could have achieved. In all probability now not in the meanwhile, alternatively you merely should be devoted with them and in turn, they’re going to be devoted with you.”

Reportedly, the explanation for their divorce was once Farhan’s closeness at the side of his Wazir (2016) co-star Aditi Rao Hydari.

There were rumours that while taking footage for Rock On 2 (2016), he started dating his co-star Shraddha Kapoor, and it was once Shraddha’s father, Shakti Kapoor, who was once now not proud in their courting.

In 2019, he started dating Shibani Dandekar. Shibani is a well known Indian VJ, model, singer, and anchor.

Occupation

When he was once 17 years earlier, he started operating as a trainee in cinematography and trail department of Yash Chopra’s film Lamhe (1991). After that, he worked with ‘Script Retailer,’ an business production house for just about 3 years. He worked as an assistant director with Pankaj Parashar for the Bollywood film Himalay Putra (1997). In 1999, he started a producing company, Excel Recreational, at the side of Ritesh Sidhwani, an Indian film manufacturer.

In 2001, he debuted as a writer and director throughout the Hindi film ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ (2001) and gained the National Film Award for the same. In 2008, he debuted as a manufacturer throughout the Bollywood film ‘Don-The Chase Starts Another time.’ A couple of of his films as a manufacturer and director are Don 2: The King Is Once more (2011), Fukrey (2013), and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015).

In 2008, he debuted as a singer and actor throughout the film ‘Rock On!!’ He has acted in a variety of Bollywood films like Karthik Calling Karthik (2010), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), and Toofan (2020).

Controversies

In 2017, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao passed a opposed comment on the debate of Tamil film ‘Mersal’ (2017), he said,

“Indian stars have very low IQ and truly low elementary data.”

Farhan took a dig on him and tweeted,

How dare you, sir.”

Inside the #MeToo hurricane in 2018, a woman accused director Sajid Khan of exploiting her. Farhan criticised Sajid by means of tweeting,

I will’t adequately tension how surprised, disappointed and heartbroken I’m to be informed the stories about Sajid’s behaviour. I don’t know how alternatively he will have to find a option to catch up on his alleged movements.”

Farhan got monumental grievance for now not understanding about his cousin brother’s behaviour.

He was once trolled by means of the netizens for tweeting ‘Save Bhopal, vote against Sadhvi Pragya‘ each week after the balloting was once achieved in 2019.

Awards & Honours

Filmfare Awards

2002: Critics Award for Largest Movie, Largest Screenplay for Dil Chahta Hai

2009: Largest Male Debut for Rock On!!

2012: Largest Supporting Actor for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

2014: Largest Actor for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

National Awards

2002: Largest Feature Film in Hindi for Dil Chahta Hai

2009: Largest Feature Film in Hindi for Rock On!!

Bear in mind: He has many further accolades to his identify.

Maintain

Sea Spring Bungalow Number one, B J Freeway, Bandstand, Mumbai – 400050

Vipassana, As regards to Bandstand, Mumbai

Property/Houses

Bungalow: Rs 35 crore

Internet Value/Income

Rs. 144 crore approx. (as in 2019)

Rs. 22.4 crore approx (Annually, as in 2019)

Automotive Collection

Signature

Favourite Problems

Foods: Handmade foods, Kebabs, Cheesecake, and Mutton Biryani

Actor(s): Guru Dutt, Robert Di Nero, Martin Scorsese, and Ridley Scott

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Actress: Preity Zinta

Film: The Wizard of Ounces (1939)

Sports activities actions: Football, Tennis, Cycling, and Volleyball

Film Taste: Movement

Vegetable: Bhindi

Knowledge/Minutiae

His nanny used to call him ‘Bulbul,’ and his female friend, Shibani, calls him ‘Foo.’

Similar to his father and sister, Farhan will also be an atheist.

He’s a well being freak and takes his handmade lunch with him while he’s taking footage, which incessantly is composed of grilled rooster or fish.

His leisure pursuits embrace travelling, cooking, and learning books.

He has purchased a dolphin/shark tattoo inked on his right kind shoulder. In an interview, he shared an eye-catching tale related to his tattoo, he said,

I’ve one apology for a tattoo. My editor pal and me, we used to paintings jointly. It was once throughout the mid-1990s when one night time, we purchased very under the influence of alcohol and made up our minds we should at all times make tattoos. Till date, if you happen to question me if I will take you to that position, I gained’t take into account, we now have been so under the influence of alcohol. Then again he knew any person, who was once a dock worker by means of day and a tattoo artist by means of night time. So, we purchased proper right into a taxi and I merely remember that we entered this shack form of a place where the fan was once in fact low. So this guy opens a tattoo chart and asked which one I most popular. I spotted this dolphin tattoo and I’ve an element for dolphins. So I purchased it in this shoulder — and it became a shark.”

He’s a dog lover and owns a dog, Jimmy.

He’s an enormous fan of the West Indies former cricketer, Sir Vivian Richards.

Actor, Salman Khan is his formative years pal. In an interview, Farhan said,

Salman and I’ve spent various time jointly and we now have been in fact excellent pals. He was once in fact supportive and worrying within the path of me and Zoya just like he was once within the path of his non-public brothers.”

Farhan considers American actor, manufacturer, and director, Robert De Niro as his inspiration.

Reportedly, he has Katsaridaphobia, i.e. the fear of cockroaches.

In 2002, he judged Femina Leave out India, a well known elegance festival.

He gave the impression as one of the judges at the dance reality TV provide Nach Baliye (2005).

Reportedly, he was once the principle collection of the makers of the film Rang De Basanti (2006) to play the lead place, later, that place was once carried out by means of Aamir Khan.

Farhan has moreover gave the impression in various advertisements like Pureit, Chivas Regal, Britannia Nutri Variety Biscuits, IndusInd Monetary establishment, Dulux Paint, Nutrilite, and Titan Industries.

He said in an interview that when his mother and father were divorced, his pals were an incredible lend a hand to him.

He has been associated with UN Ladies (The United Countries entity for gender equality and the empowerment of women).

Farhan introduced a social advertising marketing campaign, ‘Men In opposition to Rape and Discrimination’ or ‘MARD’ in August 2012, after a female legal professional was once sexually assaulted and killed by means of a watchman.

Farhan has walked the ramp for diverse taste finds.