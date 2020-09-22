Farm Bill 2020: Aam Aadmi Party to support demonstration against agriculture bill in Punjab

new Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will demonstrate with farmers in other parts of the country including Delhi on the issue of Agriculture Ordinance Bills. Along with this, the party has announced to support and join the protest organized by farmers on 25 September in Punjab. AAP Punjab in-charge and Delhi MLA Janrail Singh said that this bill is being opposed by farmers. All the protests that are taking place across the country, the Aam Aadmi Party supports those protests by the farmers. Especially in Punjab on September 25, all AAP leaders and workers will join the protest along with the farmers. The farmers do not want this bill to be implemented in any case. Also Read – Nitish Kumar said on Rajya Sabha matter – Whatever happened, wrong, farmers will benefit from agricultural bill

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also opposed the bill. He appealed to all non-BJP parties to vote against this bill inside the Rajya Sabha. However, this bill was passed by voice vote in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday.

Kejriwal said on Sunday, "All the three bills of the Center will leave the farmers for exploitation in the hands of big companies." The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that this bill has been brought to give farming to the private sector, which will eliminate the MSP of wheat and paddy. "