Farm Bill 2020: What will be the definition of farmer product, how will the business be done now

new Delhi: With a target to double farmers' income by 2022, the Modi government has enacted a new law to provide an alternative channel for the sale of agricultural products, apart from mandis operated under the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act of the states. Under the new law, wheat, rice or other coarse grains, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, vegetables, fruits, nuts, spices, sugarcane and poultry, pigs, goats, fish, and dairy products, whose natural or processed form In which human consumes, they are said to be agricultural products.

At the same time, under the trade area comes any area or place or area including farm gate, factory premises, warehouse, cellar or silo, cold storage i.e. any other structure or place from where the agricultural produce can be traded in the country. But it does not include the mandis or market yard premises run by the market committees formed under the APMC Act of the states. Apart from this, private market yard, private market sub yard, direct marketing collection center and private farmers consumer market yard or premises arranged by the licensee will also not be included.

In the new law, ‘merchant’ means a person who, from one state to another or within a state or both, to himself or to more than one person, wholesale trade, retail trade, end use, value addition, processing, manufacturing, Purchases for export, consumption or similar purposes. Promotion and simplification of trade and commerce of agricultural produce, Bill 2020 has got the approval of Parliament. Now with the approval of the President, it will become law and will replace Ordinance 2020, Promotion and simplification of trade and commerce of farmer produce brought in Corona period on June 5.

According to the provisions of this law, any farmer or trader or electronic trading and transacting platform shall have the freedom to trade inter-state or within the state in agricultural produce in a business area. However, no trader except Farmer Producer Organizations or Agricultural Co-operative Societies under the Income Tax Act, 1961, inter-state of agricultural products with a farmer or any other trader in a trade area without PAN card or any document notified by the Central Government. Will not be able to trade or do business within the state.

If necessary in the public interest, the central government can determine the electronic registration system, the manner of business transactions and the method of payment of scheduled agricultural produce for a trader in a business area. The law provides for payment of prices within the maximum or three days of the day of purchase of farmers’ products. In case of payment within three days, the receipt will be given to the farmer on the same day along with the payment due on the receipt.

However, the Central Government can make a separate process of payment by the Farmers Producer Organization or Agricultural Cooperative Society. A person holding a similar document notified by a PAN card holder or a center (other than a person), a farmer manufacturer organization or agricultural cooperative society, any electronic business to facilitate inter-state or intra-state trade of scheduled agricultural produce in a trade area And the transaction platform can be set up and operated. The most important thing is that there will be no charge on the trade of scheduled agricultural produce in the business area covered under this law.