Farm Bill Protest: Farmers stop rail movement in Punjab, trains stop, people upset

Punjab Farmers Protest: Farmers in Punjab, who are opposing the Farmers Bill, are frozen on railway tracks from today. Due to their protest, the movement of trains in the state has come to a standstill and this is causing huge problems to the passengers. From today onwards, farmers have started indefinite rail stop movement. Farmers have been freezing on the railway tracks since this morning. On the other hand, leaders and activists of Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party are also supporting Kisaina movement. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi talks with farmers, says – BJP stands with British

The dharna, which is being given continuously on the railway track by farmers in Devidaspura village of Jandiala Guru area of ​​Amritsar, continues today for the eighth day. Today, farmers burnt effigies of Ambani and Adani corporate houses and raised fierce slogans against the central government. Also Read – CM Amarinder Singh’s big announcement, Punjab government will go to Supreme Court regarding new agricultural laws

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said that all people should boycott the corporate houses. People should burn effigies at every square and intersection and promote small shops. Farmers will now sit in front of corporate houses in front of shopping malls, godowns, petrol pumps and other institutions. Also Read – Protest Against Farmers Act Live Updates: Demonstration against agricultural laws in many parts of the country, CM Amarinder Singh from Punjab sitting on dharna

Please tell that 14 passenger trains running from Punjab are currently closed due to farmers’ agitation. Many of these trains are running partially from Ambala. The farmers have announced to sit on the railway tracks indefinitely, it is clear that the problems of the railway passengers will also continue indefinitely.

Ferozepur Division Railway Senior Dom Sudhir Kumar said that the goods trains have not been affected by the farmers’ movement. Food grains and other essential commodities are being transported as before. Passenger trains running from Ferozepur, Amritsar and Jalandhar are being run partially from Ambala, Delhi etc. stations. As soon as the farmers withdraw from the railway track, the movement of passenger trains will start from the stations of Punjab.