Farm Bills 2020: JP Nadda-PM Modi never come into press politics on opposition to agricultural bills

new Delhi: BJP president JP Nadda has given an important statement amid opposition from opposition on three bills related to agriculture sector in the country. He has said that it is under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji that the presser should never come in politics. There is nothing to be done in doing what is right for the people. All work has to be done for the benefit of the people.

Nadda's statement came at a time when Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur has resigned from the Union Cabinet a day earlier. BJP president JP Nadda made it clear from the media about the agricultural bills at the party headquarters that APMC will also run, those who want to go in it can go. Along with this, MSP will also run.

The BJP president said, "But the people who are meeting with the middlemen are trying to mislead the farmers. The first farmers were in the era of slavery. Prime Minister Modi said that with this we liberate the farmers. "

He said that whether the farmer sells his crop from the grain market or in any corner of the country, he has freedom, it is in these bills. “The Congress party had said in its manifesto that we will bring out the farmers from APMC, there is a war in the Essential Commodities Act, we will change it.”

“Prime Minister Modi has shown this by doing this today. Those who are opposing it are speaking the language of middlemen and not of farmers. “” We have seen many governments in politics. The work under the leadership of PM Modi, what we and the whole world sees, is not just to implement any program or policy, but they have also changed the political culture. ”