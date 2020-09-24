Farm Bills 2020 strongly opposed in Punjab and Haryana, many trains canceled for 3 days in Punjab, see list here

Farm Bills 2020 Protest: There has been fierce opposition among the farmers of Punjab and Haryana regarding the recently passed Farm Bill 2020. Bharat Bandh has been announced today in Punjab and Haryana to protest against this bill. Due to the bandh in Punjab, the routes of many trains have either been changed, or they have been canceled. Actually, with the call of Bharat bandh, the farmers of Punjab have announced to stop the train from 24 September to 26 September. Due to which the route of these trains has been changed. Not only this, many trains have been canceled. Also Read – Protest Against Farm Bills 2020: Farmers ‘rail stop’ movement to start today in protest against farmers bill, trains canceled

On September 25, more than 30 farmers' organizations in Punjab have announced a united statewide protest in protest against agricultural bills. Organizations have called for a complete 'Punjab Bandh' in protest against the Agriculture Bill. In such a situation, the Punjab Home Department has also issued instructions to all the districts and has given instructions to maintain all vigilance during the bandh. The Deputy Commissioner can impose Section 144 if the situation worsens.

Trains will be stopped at Sunam, Barnala, Nabha, Sangrur, Ferozepur, Amritsar from today 12 am during the bandh. Many trains in the state have been canceled due to Punjab bandh. In such a situation, the list of trains that have been canceled by the Railways has been released.

Let us tell you that there is a widespread protest against the Kisan Bill Bill. Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of BKU and farmer leader of Uttar Pradesh, said that there will be a blockade on September 25 in the entire country in protest against the agricultural bills, in which almost the entire country including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka The peasant organizations will unite above their ideologies.