Farm owners point to former minister Iris Varela and a former prison doctor as being behind the occupation of farms with prisoners

Dr. Dieguez became the owner of this farm.

“We were threatened and our children too. I am one of the displaced from Yaguapita”, says one of the almost 200 displaced from various areas of Miranda state. What the victims narrate indicates that he was a orchestrated plan to take away their properties, after a group of criminals, supported by prisoners, stole the cattle, you entered the properties, robbed and beat the farmers. Two names are recurring in the complaints: Iris Varelathen Penitentiary Minister, and the urologist Vicente Dieguez Salinas.

No one knows how to explain why the Ministry of Penitentiary Affairs enters the farms in detention, displacing the squatters who had been cultivating those lands for decades. The visible face and representative of Iris Varela was Dr. Dieguez, whom the then minister appointed in several projects: In addition to the close relationship between them, there is the installation on loan, on the 1st floor of the Ministry, of the clinic of Maribel Dieguez Salinas, sister of the aforementioned urologist.

The relationship between Varela and Dieguez would have arisen while the doctor was arrested and imprisoned for having found drugs belonging to Social Security in a clinic he owned. But Dr. Dieguez is also the one to whom Provea points out, in a recent report, of having operated, inside a tent and near a garbage dump in the parking lot of the Fuerte Tiuna hospital, on General-in-Chief Raúl Isaías Baduel, who never recovered. fully and died a year ago.

Each story of the displaced from Yaguapita varies, but there is agreement in pointing out that “we have not yet recovered the farm.” They emphasize that From one moment to the next, numerous robberies began to happen, looting of plots, threats that they would harm the owners of the farms and their children. “We went to file the complaint with various agencies. In the Prosecutor’s Office they told us that it was better that we leave the farms, because there were no guarantees, as far as security is concerned”.

What is unusual is that over time an elderly woman, a victim of these robberies and threats, identified one of the perpetrators among the prisoners. “We began to realize that the increase in crime in the area was not a coincidence, much less the innocent action of bringing detainees to our plots. Sounds like an incredible plot that was mounted against us to dispossess us of the land, that it ended up in the hands of those officials, it is not known with what intention”.

The farm where Tea Rutilo worked

The production before the displacement was good, according to the parceleros. “We had everything; pig, chickens, buffalo, yucca and there were good projects for cattle ranching. The Molinas did have a large number of cattle.”

When asked if before that wave of robberies, threats and looting there was pressure to leave the land, they agree in pointing out that “it was heard that there were little thieves out there, that where they knew there was a shotgun they entered and removed it, but there were never deaths or threats.”

The prisoners who were brought to the area to occupy the farms did not serve their sentences; received benefits for his release.

Thefts and threats

One of those affected said: “We had to go out, because they threatened to kill us and sting us. The transformers of the farms were lowered, because each plot had its own transformer. In addition, they began to take the cables. It was evident that the action was very well coordinatedwhich led us to file a complaint and that’s when the threats against the children began.”

“One of the events that most affected those who lived in the area is the disappearance of the son of Yeison González; that boy has not appeared. Some parceleros recognize that they have no choice but to go to their farms, because they have no other option.”

The excuse of the Penitentiary Ministry, which was then in the hands of Iris Varela, is that there was a lot of crime in the area, so they took several prisoners with the argument that they would plant the land. “Those deprived of liberty came to steal everything. Farms were looted. Dr. Vicente Dieguez Salinas, as well as military and police officials, were left with various properties.”.

One of the invaders sells objects that he stole from the farms through Whatsapp, publishing photos of what belonged to the plots. “In the entire area there are more than 200 plots, because there is Yaguapita, El Desparramadero, La California, among many others.”

The natural products laboratory called Té Rutilo, whose owner is Giovanni Rutilo and his wife Gleidys, operated on one of the farms. Dr. Dieguez also arrived there, in June 2020, with the uniformed prisoners, from the El Rodeo prison, and with an official José Antonio Ramos Sojo. In a sound, the minister is heard saying that she had understood that Rutilo’s wife had given them permission to take some things. Even the laboratory equipment was taken from that farm.

The main invader, the one who organized everything so that the farms were occupied, immediately sold the plot he occupied to the sister of the lawyer who was defending him.

One of the invaders renounces his plot and gives it to the family of the lawyer who defends him

have already been expropriated

In March 2016, in file Nr. MP-329828-2016, before the Eighth Prosecutor of the state of Miranda and the Ninth National, 14 farm owners denounce that they were displaced of the Yaguapita and Desparramaderos Livestock Zone sector, first and second stage, Caucagua parish, Acevedo municipality, Miranda state. They indicate that the actions against them have been taken by officials from the Criminal and Criminal Scientific Investigations Corps (Cicpc), the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Command (Conas) and the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin), together with common gangs.

Several of those affected told Infobae that on May 30, 2020, police and military officials, presenting themselves as representatives of the then Penitentiary Minister María Iris Varela Rangel, met with invaders from several communities and told the nine remaining producers in the area that all the lands of the displaced were firmly expropriated. “They will be occupied by commissioners and officials, by order of Minister Iris Varela.”

In an audio recording, Dr. Dieguez Salinas confirms that he works for the Penitentiary Ministry, which reveals his relationship with Iris Varela, the role he played by taking prisoners to the farms. “I would like to meet with you to return your property,” highlights the urologist, who later states: “The person I left in charge really gave me information that is not correct.”

José Antonio Ramos alias Barranco, who invaded farms in the area, identifies himself as an official of the Penitentiary Service but appears in Social Security as part of the company of Dr. Dieguez’s sister.

José Antonio Ramos Barrancos with custodians and guards from the penitentiary service

That day the officials said that supposedly they would bring inmates from the prisons to clean the parcels. “Actually we took it more as a threat than believing it was going to be true.” Residents of the area doubted the bringing of those deprived of liberty because judicial actions were being carried out, at the same time that occupations were carried out with the appropriation of benefactions.

In February 2019, the Prosecutor Nelson Antonio Requena Márquez received a complaint about what was happening, but three years later, there is no conclusion of the case that affects a large number of producers.

One of the producers revealed: “What fell on the municipal lands was a mafia. There, red-handed subjects were seized, with 10 or 15 cattle that were property of the displaced; they turned themselves in to the police and the next day they were free. And when one complained, they answered that General So-and-so called and they had to release him.”

The farmers were detecting that it was not only the now deputy Iris Varela and Dr. Dieguez, there were also soldiers; officials from the National Land Institute (INTI); in addition to members of the structure of the PSUV, Ubch, community councils.

Dialogue between Dr. Dieguez and former Minister Iris Varela on the lands in Yaguapita

Iris Varela received some farmers in her office and confirmed that Dieguez Salinas was the commissioner of the Agriculture Commissionwhile calling the seizure of some farms a mistake, but insisting that there were many abandoned farms, when in fact their owners were displaced.

A prisoner nicknamed El Caimán was left looking after the El Roble farm, which was renamed Thor, which was occupied by Dr. Dieguez Salinas. “Now I understand why the day General Baduel died, they took the animals and everything off that farm,” he told Infobae one of the farmers in the area.

