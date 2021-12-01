Farm Rules: The demise information of farmers isn’t with the middle, the opposition is livid, farmers are able to present the knowledge

Wintry weather Consultation of Parliament: At the 3rd day of the iciness consultation of Parliament, there was once a large number of uproar in each the homes. central govt (Central Government) had stated within the Area on Tuesday that the entire 3 agricultural rules (3 Farm RulesThe agitation occurring for a yr for the call for to cancel (Farmer’s AgitationWhat number of farmers died all over (Farmer’s Dying), there is not any determine for this. Therefore the query of offering any more or less monetary help does now not rise up. In this, there was once a public uproar within the Parliament on Wednesday. Chief of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Senior Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge (Mallikarjun Kharge) stated, ‘700 farmers misplaced their lives all over the agitation towards the 3 agricultural rules. How can the central govt say that it does now not have any information on those deaths. That is an insult to the farmers. Mallikarjun Kharge stated, if the federal government had the demise of 700 farmers700 Farmer’s Dying) isn’t there, then he known as Corona Pandemic (CoronavirusHow was once the determine of lakhs of deaths accrued all over? He stated, Kovid-19 (Covid19Because of this, greater than 50 lakh folks have died within the final 2 years, whilst most effective 4 lakh folks have misplaced their lives because of this virus within the authentic figures.Additionally Learn – Parliament’s Wintry weather Consultation: If the noise stops, the dialogue at the Omicron variant of Corona may also be held within the Lok Sabha these days

The entire Congress leaders are attackers at the govt and the Agriculture Minister. Congress chief Manish Tewari (Manish Tewari) has demanded a repayment of Rs 5 crore to the households of the farmers killed all over the farmers’ agitation. He known as the MSP of farmer leaders (SMEs) additionally supported different calls for. Former Union Minister Manish Tewari stated within the 0 Hour of Parliament, the farmers’ motion is ancient, because of which the black rules had been withdrawn. He stated, 700 farmers had been martyred within the final twelve months within the agitation towards the 3 agricultural rules. Additionally Learn – Farmers Protest: Will the motion finish? Executive sought 5 names from farmer leaders to speak about MSP and different calls for

However, the State Leader of Doab Kisan Committee, Jangveer Singh Chauhan has accused the federal government of mendacity. He says that every one forms of information are to be had with IB and Delhi Police. The federal government is telling the false factor that there is not any information at the demise of farmers. Regardless of this, if the federal government offers repayment, then we’re able to present the total determine of farmers’ deaths, he stated. Additionally Learn – Omicron in India: Union Well being Minister Dr. Mandaviya gave this essential knowledge in Parliament; order to increase inquiry

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, whilst addressing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, tweeted, Tomar sir, one of these giant lie to cover the failure! Reality – 10677 farmers dedicated suicide in 2020. 4090 farmers who’ve their very own fields, 639 farmers who used to take land on contract and used to do farming, 5097 farmers who used to paintings in others’ fields. Within the final 7 years, 78303 farmers have dedicated suicide.

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday stated within the Lok Sabha based on questions raised through a gaggle of MPs at the ‘Agriculture Rules Motion’ that they don’t have any information at the demise of farmers. Amongst different questions, the MP sought after to grasp the selection of instances registered towards farmers in reference to the agitation. Together with this, information at the selection of farmers killed all over the continuing agitation in and across the nationwide capital and whether or not the federal government proposes to supply monetary help to the households of farmers killed all over the stated agitation was once additionally sought.

The Ministry had a transparent answer that it does now not have any document within the topic and therefore the query of offering monetary help does now not rise up. Within the first a part of this query, whilst answering it was once defined intimately how the federal government has held 11 rounds of discussions with farmer leaders to carry the placement underneath keep watch over.

Except for the primary call for for repeal of 3 debatable rules – that have now been formally repealed through Parliament – all over the over a year-long agitation for withdrawal of instances registered towards farmers and repayment for deceased farmers Fee has additionally been made. All the way through the farmers’ motion, there has additionally been a requirement for rehabilitation for the households of the deceased farmers. Allow us to tell that the farmers leaders have known as the farmers who died all over the motion as martyr farmers.

The United Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the motion, has claimed that round 700 farmers have misplaced their lives all over the agitation since final yr.

