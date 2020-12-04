Farmer Agitation: Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann in support of farmers, refuses to take award from government

Chandigarh: Farmers have been protesting for the last several days about the Central Government’s Farmers Bill. A committee of ministers of the government is also constantly talking to the farmers to calm the issue. There have been four conversations between the leaders of the government and the farmers’ organization, but so far no result has been achieved and the farmers are adamant on their demands. Also Read – Khap Panchayats open warning to Kangana Ranaut after controversial tweet – If you dare, go and show it in Haryana

People are coming in support of farmers from different parts. Meanwhile, Punjabi singer and actor Harbhajan Mann, on solidarity with farmers agitating against the new agricultural laws, announced on Friday that he would not accept the 'Shiromani Punjabi' award of the state government.

The Punjab Language Department on Thursday selected Mann for the award. The department had announced the Sahitya Ratna and Shiromani awards for 18 different categories of literature and art.

Mann said on Twitter, “I am grateful for being elected though. I cannot humbly accept the Shiromani Singer Award from the Department of Languages. The love of the people is the biggest reward in my career, and from now on we should all devote our attention and efforts towards the peaceful protest of the farmers. ”

Along with Mann, many Punjabi singers and artists are supporting the farmers’ movement. Singer Mann also participated in a demonstration of farmers on the Delhi border. Mann said in another tweet, “You have to be there to experience their energy, enthusiasm and optimism.” In unfavorable conditions they smile and share moments of happiness. “