Farmer Bill: PM Modi’s sarcasm on opposition- farmer is watching, who are these middlemen…

Kisan Bill: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) has taunted the opposition parties amid the controversy over the Kisan Bill and said that efforts are being made to confuse the farmer. Today the farmer of the country knows and he is seeing that some people are not liking the new opportunities being provided to the farmers. The farmer of the country is looking at who those people are, who are standing with middlemen.

PM Modi was inaugurating several projects in Bihar through video conferencing today. After the inauguration, the PM explained the Government's stand on the Farmers Bill and in his address said that it is very important to bring this bill to protect the middlemen between the farmer and the customer, who take a large part of the farmers' earnings themselves. Was

He said that three farm bills have been brought for the farmers. These bills will act as a defense shield for the farmers. But now it is being propagated by political parties and people that the benefit of MSP will not be given to the farmers by the government. These are also fabricated things. It is also being told to the farmers that the government will not buy paddy-wheat etc. from the farmers.

PM Modi said that as much has been done for farmers in the last 6 years under NDA rule, it has never been done before. Farmers are our contributors and our government has made continuous efforts to overcome every problem, realizing the problems faced by farmers.

The PM said that today any person can sell his produce wherever he wants, but only my farmer siblings were deprived of this right. Now due to the new provisions coming into effect, farmers can sell their crop to any country In the market, you can sell at your desired price.

He said, ‘I want to give a clear message to the farmers of the country that you do not get into any kind of confusion. The farmers of the country have to be vigilant with these people. Beware of those who ruled the country for decades and who are lying to the farmers today. ‘PM said that I congratulate the farmers of the country for this bill Give it