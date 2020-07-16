Farmer father wanted to do farming, son did this in 12th, University of America called to study

new Delhi: A small village Sarsan is located in Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Till a few days ago, this village was as common as other villages, but suddenly this village has come under discussion. Anurag Tiwari is the reason why this village is special from mangoes. The echoes of what Anurag Tiwari has shown, the echoes of the village, district, state and country are heard in the world. Anurag has secured 98. 2 percent marks in the CBSE Board 12th result of CBSE Board. Also Read – Great shock to Donald Trump, heavy drop in approval rating, Corona decreases popularity

This achievement is so big for Anurag and his village that Anurag's success is getting respect abroad. Honoring talent, not giving any shield or momento, but got admission in Cornell University of America. Admission is also with 100 percent scholarship. Now Anurag will get higher education in Economics from this university.

No one had thought of what Anurag, the son of farmer Kamalapati Tiwari, who lives in this small village of Sarsan, did. The father first wanted Anurag to do farming with him, but Anurag was passionate about it. There was also courage, which has given a new turn to life. The sky of Anurag's dreams is so high that after such a huge success, he aspires to study in America and his wish is also towards fulfillment.

Anurag, 18, is a student of Arts. Economic is his favorite subject. As a result, 100 marks have come out of his 100 in the economy. Apart from this, he has got 95 in Math, 97 in English, 100 in History and 99 in Political Science.

This is how the university of America got admission

Anurag says that some time ago the Scholastic Assessment Test was made for admission in American University. Along with 12th, he also got excellent marks in this test. The result of this test has been that Cornell University of America has invited him for admission. That is, they are eligible for admission. Anurag also does not want to let this opportunity go by hand.