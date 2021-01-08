Farmer-government talks failed again, Rahul has tightened his strategy to give date

Rahul Gandhi taunts the Modi government: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the central government after the eighth round of negotiations between the farmers’ organizations and the government, and accused that ‘giving date on date’ is his strategy. . He tweeted, “Intention is not clear for those whose date is a strategy to date!” Also Read – Talks of farmers and government fail again, Congress said- Agriculture laws should be back, Priyanka Gandhi said – we will not back down

Significantly, the eighth round of talks between the government and representatives of farmers’ organizations on Friday on the three agricultural laws was inconclusive. According to sources, the next meeting can be held on January 15. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Negotiations between the farmers and the government, once again, now the next round of talks will be held on January 15

Farmers leaders, adamant on their demand to repeal the three agricultural laws, bluntly told the government on Friday that their “homecoming” would happen only if it would withdraw these laws. The government rejected the demand for complete repeal of the laws and insisted on limiting the discussion to its controversial points. Also Read – Latest News Update: 8th round of talks between agitating farmers and three ministers of Modi government continue

Farmers’ organizations demand that all the three agricultural laws be withdrawn and the minimum support price (MSP) be given a legal guarantee. Thousands of farmers have been protesting near Delhi for the last 40 days for their demands. The government says that these laws are a step of major reform in the agricultural sector and through these, farming will eliminate the role of middlemen and farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the country.

(input language)