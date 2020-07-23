Farmer had to sell cow to buy smartphone, children have to study online

Shimla: In a surprising case, a poor family in a BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh had to sell a cow to source their income to buy a smartphone. The cow is sold for only 6000 rupees. Kuldeep Kumar, a Scheduled Caste person, was required to buy a smartphone for his children’s online studies. Also Read – Dalai Lama said- If there were more women leaders, there would be more peace in the world, women are more sensitive

Kuldeep Kumar lives in a gaushala in Gummar village of Jwalamukhi tehsil of Kangra district. His daughter Anu and son Vansh study in a government school in the fourth and second grade respectively. As schools across the state have started online classes in the wake of the epidemic, in such a situation, children could not read due to lack of smartphones and internet.

Kuldeep said, "When I was unable to buy a smartphone to continue my children's studies, I decided to sell a cow for Rs. 6,000." While he earns his livelihood by selling milk and his wife is a daily wage laborer. However, before selling cows, Kumar also went to banks and private lenders to take loans to buy smartphones. However, the problem still remains, because two children are not being able to study with one phone.

Kuldeep Kumar is not getting the benefits that the poor get. When local BJP MLA Ramesh Dhawala was made aware of Kumar’s poor financial condition, he assured government help.