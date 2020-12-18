‘Farmer issue will be resolved before new year’, Agriculture Minister said – informal talks continue

Kisan Andolan: Amid the agitation of the farmers unions against the new agricultural laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government hopes to resolve the issue of farmers before the new year and it has worked with various organizations of farmers to remove the deadlock Has continued its informal talks with. Also Read – PM Modi said- We are ready to bow our head and talk on every issue in the interest of farmers.

Tomar said this in the midst of continuing a deadlock with agitated farmers' unions over formal talks, who have refused to accept anything other than withdrawing three new agricultural laws.

The minister said that the (Narendra) Modi government is committed to address all legitimate concerns of the farming community and it is willing to resume formal talks at any time. However, he stressed that there is no point in talking to those who run a gun on the shoulders of farmers.

He blamed the opposition parties for misleading the farmers and accused them that they were changing their stand on the reform process and giving political color to the issue.

Tomar said in an interview to PTI-Bhasha that all three new agricultural laws are beneficial for farmers and the government is ready to give an assurance in writing that the minimum support price (MSP) and mandi system will continue.

Asked if the farmers’ issue would be resolved before 2020, Tomar said, “Yes. I sincerely hope… everyone has their own agenda. My agenda is farmers. Tell me which provision of agricultural laws is hurting the farmers, let me explain. We are ready for discussion. Tomar, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash, is leading the center in talks with about 40 farmers associations.

It is noteworthy that many leaders of the protesting farmers have threatened to intensify their agitation and said that they are ready to celebrate the Republic Day celebrations next year with their tractor rallies on the borders of Delhi.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath on 26 January 2021 in the national capital.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting against the new agricultural laws for more than three weeks on the borders of Delhi. To overcome the deadlock, at least five rounds of formal talks have been held between the three Union ministers and 40 farmers ‘unions, but the farmers’ unions are demanding a complete withdrawal of these laws.

Replying to a question about the stalemate and the way forward, Tomar said, “We are in constant discussion with the farmers’ unions … Overall, we try to reach a solution through dialogue with them.” . We are still ready for talks. I hope that through negotiations we can move forward towards reaching a solution. “

He said, “Informal talks are going on.” I hope there will be some way out. “

Asked whether the committee to be set up by the Supreme Court will negotiate and find a solution or whether the government will continue its efforts, Tomar said that the government has kept its doors open for talks with the farmer leaders and for further steps. Will wait for the order of the apex court.

He said, “This subject is under consideration in the court. After the court order, we will study it and take a decision… We will wait for the direction of the court. “

The minister said that the farmers’ unions concerned about the farmers should raise the problems of the farming community so that the government can find a solution. At the same time, he also asked the farmers organizations not to insist on repealing or withdrawing these laws, which have been implemented for the benefit of the farmers.

On the issue of farmers ‘unions asking the government not to have parallel talks with other farmers’ unions / organizations and not to discredit the demonstrating farmers, Tomar said, “Farmer leaders who are concerned about the welfare of farmers are facing problems of farmers Should be discussed about. Why should it matter whether these laws will be withdrawn or not? “

He said that if the government is successfully agreed to objections to the provisions of these laws, then the Center can consider making changes in these laws.

When asked about his recent remarks to interact with real farmer leaders, the minister said, “When I say real I mean people who are really concerned about farmers. There is no point in talking to those who want to run a gun on the farmers’ shoulders. “

He said that the government is present to solve the problems of the farmers, but till the time no specific problems are told, how can the government offer a solution.

Asked how the government plans to give assurance about the MSP, Tomar said, “We will give in writing that the way the MSP continues till this date, it will continue in the future as well.” There should be no doubt about this. “

He said that the MSP system is an administrative decision and there can be no law for everything.

Tomar mentioned that when the intentions are right, the solution also definitely comes out. He said that the (Narendra) Modi government of the Center implemented all three agricultural laws with a clear intention and the results will also be good.

On the Akali Dal’s allegation that ‘BJP is the real piecemeal gang and wanted to divide Hindu-Muslim and now divide Hindu-Sikh’, Tomar said, “Political parties should not politics under the guise of farmers Should do. These are the same parties who supported these reforms during the elections. “

He said, “In the Congress manifesto for the 2019 general election, in the Punjab assembly election manifesto, whether it is the Congress or the Akali Dal or the Aam Aadmi Party, all spoke of reforms. Now they are changing their stand. “

Asked whether these demonstrations were anti-Modi or about the legitimate concerns of farmers on these laws, Tomar said, “There are farmers in the demonstration.” As Agriculture Minister, I consider him a farmer. We are looking at them from the point of view of agriculture. My attempt is to talk to the farmer leaders so that we can overcome their problems. “

The minister said that during the last five rounds of talks, the government had asked the leaders of the farmers’ unions to express their objections to the provisions of the laws but they did not share the division-wise concerns and hence the Center sent a draft proposal suggesting some amendments. “

Tomar wrote an eight-page open letter to farmers on Thursday. In this, he alleged that the Congress and other opposition parties were spreading lies about the new agricultural laws. He appealed to the agitating farmers not to get caught in the bluff of these white lies and said that the Center is ready to address all their concerns.