Farmer leaders will meet Mamta Banerjee, mentioned – thanking for the election victory, will search make stronger for the motion

Kolkata: Farmer leaders led through Bharatiya Kisan Union leaders Rakesh Tikait and Yudhveer Singh will meet West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday to hunt make stronger for the continued farmers' agitation towards the Minimal Reinforce Value for agricultural merchandise and the brand new agricultural regulations.

BKU common secretary Yudhveer Singh mentioned, "We need to thank Mamata Banerjee for the election victory and search her make stronger for the transfer to get farmers right kind MSP for his or her plants." Singh mentioned he would ask Banerjee. Wish to call for solving of MSP for end result, greens and milk merchandise in West Bengal as it is going to "act like a type" somewhere else.

Tikait and different farmer leaders had been protesting at the borders of Delhi for the previous twelve months towards 3 regulations handed through Parliament. They consider that those regulations will result in marketization of agriculture and small farmers won't get ok coverage from exploitation through large retail firms.