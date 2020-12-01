Farmer movement: Disputed statement of Union Minister VK Singh, said – many people do not see farmers in pictures

Kisan Andolan Latest Update: Amid the ongoing talks between Union Ministers and representatives of more than 30 farmer organizations, Union Minister VK Singh has given a controversial statement saying that many people who are protesting in the Kisan movement do not appear to be farmers. During this, he also targeted the opposition. Also Read – Farmer leaders, who arrived for a meeting on the call of the government, were seen with confidence

VK Singh said, “Many people do not see farmers in the pictures. What was in the interest of farmers has been done. It is not the farmers who have any problem with this (agricultural laws), rather they are other people. Apart from the opposition, the people getting commission are behind it (opposition). ” Also Read – Shock to Khattar government, MLA Sombir Sangwan withdraws support – BJP-JJP declared anti-farmer

Regarding the performance of the farmers, VK Singh said that many people who do not have any meaning, when I see the photo, the farmers are not visible in them. Very few farmers appear. What is in the interest of farmers has been done. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Police detained ‘grandmother of Shaheen Bagh’ reached Indus border to participate in farmers’ protests

Many of the people in pictures do not appear to be farmers. What is in interest of farmers has been done Considering not the farmers who have a problem with this (farm laws), but others. Besides opposition, people who get commission are behind it (protest): Union Minister VK Singh pic.twitter.com/qQIg5bh8oy – ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

He said, “There was a demand even in the report of the Swaminathan Committee. From time to time, there has been a demand that the farmer should have freedom to not be bonded by anyone. The government has done this work that if you want to sell in the market then sell it and if you want to sell outside, then you can sell it too. In this, not the farmer is suffering the rest. It is the hand of the opposition as well as those who eat the commission. ”

Explain that the Union Agriculture Minister held a meeting with farmers who have been protesting against the new agricultural laws for several days on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhawan here. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also present at the meeting along with Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash, who is also an MP from Punjab.

On the other hand, in view of the performance of the farmers, opposition parties have also increased their pressure and asked the central government to “respect the democratic struggle” of the farmers and repeal the new agricultural laws. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the minimum support price (MSP) system will be demolished due to the agricultural laws of the central government, which will dissuade farmers from ‘mercy’ of big corporate houses.

The government is constantly saying that the new laws will provide better opportunities to the farmers and the inclusion of new technologies in agriculture will increase.