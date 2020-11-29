Farmer movement getting support from some political parties and anti-social elements: Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday alleged that some political parties and organizations are ‘sponsoring’ the peasant movement against the agricultural laws of the Center. Khattar also attacked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and claimed that he wanted to talk to him on this issue and telephoned his office for three days but he did not answer it. Also Read – Amarinder Singh targeted Manohar Lal Khattar, said – mercilessly with my farmers, I will not talk to Khattar

However, Amarinder Singh dismissed Khattar’s allegations that despite repeated attempts, he did not talk to the Chief Minister of Haryana. Singh said that he would not talk to Khattar until he apologized for the ‘vandalism’ on the farmers who were traveling to Delhi. Also Read – Kisan Andolan LIVE Updates: Home Minister Amit Shah’s assurances to farmers – Government of India ready to talk before December 3

Claiming to be a ‘conspiracy’ in it, Khattar told reporters in Gurugram that officials of the Punjab Chief Minister’s office are giving instructions to the protesting farmers of Punjab. He said that the farmers of Punjab have started this movement and some political parties and organizations are ‘sponsoring’ it. Also Read – Kisan Andolan LIVE Updates: A large number of farmers are present on the borders of Delhi, Opposition said – Government give big ground

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that opposition to the agricultural laws of the central government is supported by political parties and their link is also with Khalistan. He told the media, “The state has received inputs from some unwanted elements raising pro-Khalistan slogans against the farmers running in and around the national capital.”

The Chief Minister said, “We have input that some unwanted elements are inside the crowd. We have a report for this. It is not right to disclose it right now. They have directly raised slogans. In the audio and video that have come out, they are raising clear slogans about Indira Gandhi and saying what is Modi when he did this with Indira. ” He said that after getting the ‘concrete’ information, he will share the complete information.

The Chief Minister said, “We have inputs from some anti-social elements present in the crowd. We also have its report and once we get concrete information, we will disclose it. These people were raising slogans like that. “

Khattar claimed that the farmers of Haryana have not participated in this movement. He said, ‘I want to thank the farmers of Haryana for this.’ The Chief Minister said, ‘I also compliment the Haryana Police that in the last two days, since this case (Delhi Chalo March) has started, Acted with restraint and did not use force. ”The Chief Minister alleged that some people are doing their politics in it which is highly condemnable.

Asked whether the farmers tried to talk to the Punjab Chief Minister before the march, Khattar said, “My office told me that they tried to contact him (Amarinder Singh) six to seven times over the phone.” And every time his staff said that we will contact soon and at that time he argued that the Chief Minister is busy in meetings and other functions. “The Chief Minister of Haryana said,” It is a big idea that a state The Chief Minister of India wants to talk to his counterpart from another state, but despite many efforts he is not able to succeed in it. I am the Chief Minister for six years. Never before has such a thing happened.