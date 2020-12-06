Farmer Movement: Protesting women sleep in turn for safety, they say – they will die because of this, not from Corona!

Farmers Protest Latest Updates: The farmers’ movement continues in Delhi. The government’s talks with farmers a day earlier also failed. The government will hold talks with farmers again on December 9. The farmers said that they will continue to agitate if laws are withdrawn. They will not be ready in less than this. Farmers are also demanding to give MSP guarantee in writing. Also Read – ‘I extinguished nothing of Kangana!’ Now Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav surrounds Kangana regarding the farmers movement

Not only the farmers but their families have also joined the movement on the borders of Delhi. There are also women and children in the movement, who are living on the road. The agitating farmers have arrived with ration for several days. Meanwhile, women are facing problems at the movement site. Women protestors at Ghazipur border are upset due to lack of cleanliness in the toilets. Sita Arya (34), who came to join the farmers’ agitation against the new agricultural laws, gets up at around 4 km to use the toilet at around two kilometers. Also Read – When the farmer leader remained silent for half an hour, keeping a finger on his lips, still the solution did not come out; Know what happened in the 5-hour meeting?

Many protesting women forced to sleep in the open under the flyover say that due to their safety some women sleep in turn while some are awake. A protesting woman said, her safety is in her own hands. Also Read – 36 UK MPs support Canada’s peasant movement after Canada, ‘UN’ issue reached

Due to lack of proper cleaning of toilets at the protest site, Arya has been following this routine for the past several days. Sita who came from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh said- If we use the toilets located at the protest site, then we will definitely die due to the corona virus, not the dirt. Sita is also a farmer among the 50 women who came from different parts of Uttar Pradesh to protest at the Ghazipur border for the last five days.

Due to lack of sanitation in the temporary toilets of the protest site, the protesting women have to resort to empty plots or fields nearby. Women protesters complain that toilets have been arranged, but care is being taken about their cleanliness. In such a situation, Sita along with two other women protesters go to the toilet about two kilometers away and for which they have to pay five rupees while they have to pay 10 rupees for bathing.