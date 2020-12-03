Farmer Protest 2020: CM Amarinder Singh announced compensation for farmers who lost their lives during the farmer movement

Chandigarh: In protest against the new agriculture law of the central government, vigorous demonstration of farmers in many states including Punjab is also continuing on the seventh day. A team of senior ministers of the Center is constantly talking to agricultural organizations but farmers are adamant about their demand. During the peasant agitation, the death of two farmers of Punjab has also started catching fire. Now CM Amarinder Singh has announced compensation on the death of these farmers. Also Read – After Manish Tiwari, now Adhir Ranjan wrote a letter on the farmers issue and requested the speaker to call the session

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday expressed grief over the death of two farmers – Gurgant Singh and Gurbachan Singh. These two farmers died while participating in the ongoing protests against the new agricultural laws. The Chief Minister has also announced financial assistance of Rs. 5-5 lakh to the families of the farmers.

Farmer Gurjant Singh of Bachona village in Mansa district died during agitation against agricultural laws in Delhi, while Gurbachan Singh (80) of Bhinder Khurd village in Moga district suffered a heart attack during a protest in Moga on Wednesday. Died from

Let us tell you that for the fourth time today, the central government is talking once again with farmers to resolve the issue. In today’s interaction with farmers’ organizations, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and about 40 farmers organization leaders are present.

