Farmer Protest 2020: Fifth round of talks begin at Vigyan Bhawan, government ready to give written assurance about minimum support price

new Delhi: The fifth round of talks between the central government and farmer leaders has started. Prior to this meeting, there were four conversations between the representatives of farmers’ organizations and the government, but all these meetings have been inconclusive. Kisses seems quite confident about today’s meeting because now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directly joined this issue. Also Read – Farmers 5th Round Talk with Govt Live Update: 5th round meeting between farmer leaders and government begins

Before the talks, the central government has decided that it is ready to give the minimum support price (MSP) written assurance. It is also ready to agree on controversial amendments to 3 new agricultural laws made in September. According to sources associated with this development, the government has decided to accept the farmers’ demand for an executive order, not by law, to give written assurance on the minimum support price (MSP). Also Read – Farmers Protest LIVE: Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath, Tomar, Goyal’s ongoing meeting with PM Modi

New Delhi: Fifth round of meeting between farmers’ representatives and the central government begins at Vigyan Bhawan. pic.twitter.com/L4u2LaTi1r Also Read – Delhi Traffic Latest Alert: Many borders of Delhi closed today, use these routes to avoid inconvenience – ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

This information came to light on Saturday morning after a high-level meeting at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar attended. The source said that after a one-and-a-half-hour meeting with the Prime Minister, the government has accepted the amendment in the agricultural laws, which the farmers are calling the ‘black law’ and ‘anti-farmer’ law.

These laws – Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce Act – 2020, Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Act – 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act – 2020. Even after the first 4 talks between the Center and farmer representatives in the national capital, no result has been achieved so far.

Now the fifth round of talks has started at 2 pm in Vigyan Bhawan in central Delhi. A group of about three dozen peasant leaders are participating in this meeting. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of State Som Prakash and Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Aggarwal will attend the meeting.

The farmers made five-point demands, including fixing a specific law on MSP, no punishment on residual burning, repealing all three agricultural laws, settling objections about the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Act, 2020, and on MSP Written assurance is included. Let us know that for 10 days, thousands of protesters have blocked the borders of Delhi from many places, causing the supply chain in the national capital to collapse.