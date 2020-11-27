Farmer protest: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s appeal to farmers, suspend movement due to cold and corona

new Delhi: There is a tremendous demonstration of farmers in Delhi NCR against the farmers bill passed by the central government. In such a situation, there is already an increase in new cases of corona in the capital Delhi. But the reason for the agitation is that the biggest dilemma of the administration is how to properly manage the peasant movements and prevent the spread of infection among the people. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Indian government is ready for discussion with farmers, and will be ready. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Latest Update: Farmers from Punjab to participate in ‘Delhi Chalo’ Demonstration, number being told more than 50,000

Explain that the Delhi Police has allowed the farmers to enter Delhi and they have been allowed to hold a peaceful demonstration in Nirankari Maidan of Burari. Tomar said on this matter that I urge the farmers to suspend the movement in view of the winter season and the corona epidemic and adopt a path of discussion with the Government of India.

Please tell that the farmers have held talks with the Government of India in 2 phases. On December 3, the Government of India has sent an invitation to the Farmers Union for talks with the farmers. There was tremendous performance in Delhi against the agricultural laws of the Central Government. If there were incidents of stone pelting by the crowd, then the police had to resort to water canon to get control of the crowd.