Farmer Protest: An anchor water system for farmers in Burari plain, but no tents to stay

new Delhi: In protest against the agricultural law, farmers called for Delhi Chalo and protested fiercely on the Singhu border, while the farmers’ performance was also seen on the Tikari border. However, the farmers have got permission to perform in a peaceful manner at Burari Ground. Regarding which, farmers’ anchors and drinking water and other arrangements are being made in Burari Ground. But no tents have been set up for the farmers to stay. Raghav Chaddha, who reached Nirankari Maidan in Burari, told IANS, “Our farmer siblings are coming to Delhi from every corner of the country. To oppose the Modi government’s farmers bill. Permission has been given to come to this ground, whatever the requirements are for it, be it water tanker, catering and toilet. All the things that are being done by Arvind Kejriwal’s government. All the officials, all the MLAs are keeping an eye on all the arrangements. ” Also Read – Kisan Andolan Latest Update: Farmers finally enter Delhi after water splashes and clashes, but screw is stuck here

On the other hand, arrangements have been made by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee for 5 thousand people. At the same time, chairman of the committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa has also arrived to take stock of the system. Shiromani Akali, yesterday the Delhi Pradesh President and General Secretary of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee told IANS, “I came here at 2 pm. There was not even a 5 pole light here for 5 hours. What has the police arranged. They have not spread it for a while. ” “Our committee has just arranged for the langar. No arrangement has been made on behalf of Delhi and Central Government, just saying through media that arrangements have been made for farmers. ” Also Read – Farmer protest: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s appeal to farmers, postpone movement due to cold and corona

After getting permission to perform at Nirankari Maidan in Burari, the farmers present on the Singhu border have decided not to go to Burari Maidan. They believe that after going to the ground, the government will not consider their suffering. According to the farmers, the protest will continue. In fact, hundreds of farmers coming to Haryana from the borders of Haryana and UP adjacent to Delhi to raise their voice in Delhi have been stopped at the border. Violent demonstrations are taking place in many places. Meanwhile, Delhi Police spokesperson Ish Singhal said that after talking to the farmers leaders, the Delhi Police has given permission to the farmers to perform peacefully in Nirankari Ground of Burari. He has also appealed to all the farmers to maintain peace. Hundreds of police forces are present in Burani’s Nirankari Maidan at this time. Here the security system remains intact, for which a large number of police forces have been deployed. Also Read – Kisan Andolan Punjab Haryana Today: Despite permission to protest in Burari, farmers stand on the Singhu border, police remove barricades

(Input-IANS)