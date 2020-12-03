Farmer Protest Bihar: What do the farmers of Bihar know, which bird is the name of the agricultural law?

Farmer Protest Bihar: In Bihar too, opposition political parties are trying to unite and pressurize the ruling party, although in Bihar, opposition to this is not seen among the farmers, but the Left parties are now going to the villages to take it. Are planning Farmer leaders of Bihar also believe that the farmers here do not have any meaning with the agricultural law. Which bird is the name of the agricultural law, they do not know. Also Read – When father went to Delhi to agitate, daughter took charge in the field, took hold of tractor in hand

Farmers of Tall region and coordinator of Tall Development Committee, Anand Murari, who are famous for pulses production in Bihar, say, Farmers of Bihar should oppose the law or work to feed their families. The farmers here do not know which bird is the name of the MSP, the farmers here are trusting God and the governments are exploiting them. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Good news for you amidst the performance of farmers, onion prices have come down

The APMC Act was abolished in Bihar in the year 2006 itself, now farmers have become accustomed to selling produce in the open market. He said that the agitation of the farmer here will be for the purchase of maize and paddy at the right time and not the agricultural law. While agriculture is coming to the center of politics, he expressed satisfaction that it is useless to compare farmers in Bihar and Punjab and Haryana. Also Read – Indian Railways Latest News: Due to farmer movement, Railways has canceled many trains, see details

Here, due to the agitation in Delhi against the agricultural bill, political parties of Bihar are starting to fizzle. All opposition parties are uniting and pressurizing the ruling party against the agricultural law. On Wednesday, a resistance meeting was held in Patna on the call of CPI-ML and other left parties and the Prime Minister’s effigy was burnt. Apart from CPI-ML, CPI and CPM, RJD leaders also participated in this program.

Source: IANS Hindi