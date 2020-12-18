Farmer Protest Latest News: 23rd day of farmer movement, farmers adamant on Delhi border, said- PM talk

Farmers protest has entered its 23rd day today against the three farm laws Today is the 23rd day of the farmers’ protest and the farmers who are adamant on the border of the country’s capital are not ready to give up their fight against the three agricultural laws of the central government. The farmers are busy arranging more tents on the Singhu border amid the bitter cold and the ongoing cold wave. Dayal Singh of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab said, the PM should talk to the farmers and withdraw the agricultural law. We will not give up our fight against these laws. At the same time, PM Narendra Modi will address millions of farmers of Madhya Pradesh today through video conferencing. Also Read – PM Modi to address farmers today: PM Modi to talk to farmers today

Protest of farmers on the Singhu border against agricultural laws continues even today. Meanwhile, Dayal Singh of Farmer Workers Conflict Committee Punjab said, "We do not believe in the committee made by the Supreme Court. If the government talks and withdraws the black law then it is okay, otherwise we will not leave this front. "

– Protest of farmers on the Singhu border against agricultural laws continues today on the 23rd. Meanwhile, strong security arrangements have been made at the border.

-The farmers on the Singhu border protest, saying that they are making more tent arrangements to face the cold weather conditions.

– A farmer said, “We are preparing ourselves for a long time because our fight against black laws will continue. The cold is increasing, so we are putting more tents.

Prime Minister Modi appealed to farmers to read Agriculture Minister’s letter

At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the letter written by the Minister of Agriculture, Narendra Singh Tomar to the farmers as his “attempt to have a polite dialogue” and urged the farmers to read it. He stressed that the aim of the new agricultural laws is to benefit small and marginal farmers. PM Modi tweeted yesterday, “Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar ji has expressed his feelings by writing a letter to the farmer brothers and sisters, and has tried to have a polite dialogue.” I request all the contributors to read it. Citizens are also urged to make it available to as many people as possible. ”

The Agriculture Minister had yesterday written a letter of 8 pages to the farmers

On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar issued an eight-page open letter to the farmers saying that the Center is ready to address all their concerns.

Supreme Court gave these suggestions to the government

Let me tell you that on Thursday, the Supreme Court had said that the right to protest is a fundamental right, that this time the court will not interfere in the farmers’ movement and it should be allowed to continue without any hindrance. The court said that neither the protesters nor the police disturbed the peace. The apex court, in its attempt to break the deadlock between the Center and the agitating farmers, has given an idea to postpone three new agricultural laws so that the dialogue between them can continue. A bench headed by CJI SA Bobde, while acknowledging the right of farmers to hold non-violent protests, suggested that the Center should at present suspend the implementation of these three controversial laws as it seeks to remove this deadlock by agricultural experts and farmers unions. Is considering to set up a ‘fair and independent’ committee.