Entertainment

Farmer Protest Latest News: Delhi’s capital’s borders closed, Delhi Police issued advisory

December 1, 2020
2 Min Read

Singhu Border still closed from both sides. Traffic diverted: Delhi Traffic Police has informed about the still closed Singhu border in view of the farmers’ movement in the capital of the country. Delhi Traffic Police has said that the Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Traffic diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road. Traffic is very heavy. Also Read – Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar convened meeting of farmers unions today, said – talks have been held twice

The Delhi Traffic Police has said, please avoid the signature ring road to Rohini and vice versa, the GTK road, NH 44 and the outer ring road to the Singhu border. Also Read – Alert to farmers, will block all routes to Delhi; Police increased security

The Delhi Traffic Police has said in the advisory that the ticking border is also closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara borders are open to two-wheeler traffic only. The open borders available for Haryana – Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokhari NH 8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.