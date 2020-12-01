Farmer Protest Latest News: Delhi’s capital’s borders closed, Delhi Police issued advisory

Singhu Border still closed from both sides. Traffic diverted: Delhi Traffic Police has informed about the still closed Singhu border in view of the farmers’ movement in the capital of the country. Delhi Traffic Police has said that the Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Traffic diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road. Traffic is very heavy. Also Read – Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar convened meeting of farmers unions today, said – talks have been held twice

The Delhi Traffic Police has said, please avoid the signature ring road to Rohini and vice versa, the GTK road, NH 44 and the outer ring road to the Singhu border.

Tikri border is closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available open borders to Haryana are – Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera: Delhi Traffic Police

