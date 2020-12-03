Farmer Protest latest news: Fourth phase meeting begins between farmer leaders and government

Delhi: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan for the fourth round of talks with the government on farm laws: For the last 8 days in the country, there is a movement of farmers of Punjab, Haryana, UP against the central agricultural laws. Negotiations between the farmers’ organizations and the central government have started at Vigyan Bhawan today. Also Read – Parkash Singh Badal Returns Padma Award: Former Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal returned the Padma Vibhushan Award

A meeting between Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and leaders of about 40 farmer organizations has started. Also Read – Captain Amarinder Singh Meets Amit Shah: After meeting Shah, Captain Amarinder said – there is nothing that cannot be solved

Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal hold talks with farmer leaders, at Vigyan Bhawan pic.twitter.com/9Mafq0zygb – ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

Before the meeting with the farmers’ organizations, the Union Agriculture Minister Tomar said that the discussion with the farmers will yield positive results. At the same time, a meeting between Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took place at Shah’s residence.

Discussion is going on between farmers & center, increasing nothing for me to resolve. I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with Home Minister & requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state & security of the nation: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh – ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

After meeting Shah, the Chief Minister of Punjab said, “Discussions are going on between the farmers and the Center, I have nothing to solve.” I reiterated my opposition in my meeting with the Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of my state and the security of the nation.

Delhi: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan for the fourth round of talks with the government on farm laws Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says, "hoping for a positive outcome," ahead of meeting with farmer leaders – ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020

‘Delhi Chalo’ march continues, agitation continues on many borders

Let the agitating farmers on Wednesday demand that the Center call a special session of Parliament and withdraw the agricultural laws. If not, he threatened to block other routes in Delhi and take additional steps. Under the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march, farmers are agitating on the very busy Singhu, Tikri, Noida and Ghazipur borders of the national capital.

Eighth day of farmers’ movement

The agitation of the farmers against the agricultural laws of the central government has reached the eighth day today. Due to this, there is a jam situation on Delhi and the highways and roads connecting it. In view of this, the Delhi Police has increased its security arrangements and suggested to travel through alternate routes to enter and exit the city.

Delhi Police gave traffic alert

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday made several tweets informing people about the closure of Singhu, Lampur, Auchandi, Chilla and other borders due to the farmers’ agitation. It was instructed that people going to Haryana can take the Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan / Bajgheda, Palam Vihar and Dundahera border route.

Delhi Traffic Police suggested alternate routes

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, “Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Lampur, Auchandi and other smaller borders are also closed. Please take alternate routes. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road. People have been advised to avoid Noida Link Road and leave from National Highway 24 and DND.