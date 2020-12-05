Farmer Protest LIVE: Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath, Tomar, Goyal’s ongoing meeting with PM Modi

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal are discussing ahead of the 5th round of meeting with farmers: Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence Discussions have started between Tomar and Minister Piyush Goyal about the farmers movement. This meeting started at around 10 am and has been over an hour. Also Read – Delhi Traffic Latest Alert: Many borders of Delhi closed today, use these routes to avoid inconvenience

At this time, an important meeting of Union Ministers including PM is going on at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal are present. This time before the meeting with the farmers, PM Modi is meeting directly for the movement and its solution.

Before joining PM’s meeting, let us tell that the Minister of Agriculture Tomar had said, “We sincerely hope that the farmers will end the movement keeping a positive mind.” On Friday before today’s meeting, farmers said that if all three agricultural laws If not taken back, they will close India on 8 December. The farmers have also talked about occupying all the toll plazas of Rajdhani.

– Farmers protest against central agricultural laws today, 10th day

– 5th round of discussion will be held between Modi government and farmer organizations at 2 pm

Farmer leader Harvinder Singh Lakhwal said yesterday that in the coming days, the remaining roads of Delhi will also be blocked and farmers organizations will also burn Modi’s effigies.