Farmer protests: Haryana Police appeal, avoid traveling on NH 10 and NH 44, may be difficult

farmers Protest: In view of the protest march by the farmers organizations, the Haryana Police has appealed to the people to avoid traveling on National Highway 10 i.e. NH10 (Hisar-Rohtak-Delhi) and National Highway 44 (Ambala-Panipat-Delhi). The Haryana Chief Minister's Office said, "The Haryana Police has appealed to the citizens to avoid traveling on National Highway 10 (Hisar-Rohtak-Delhi) and National Highway 44 (Ambala-Panipat-Delhi) in view of the protest march by farmer organizations. "

Explain that the farmers are on the Panipat toll plaza and they are heading towards Delhi under the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. During this time a protestor said, "Are we terrorists that we are not being allowed to enter the national capital. This is the death of democracy. "

Significantly, against the agricultural laws of the central government, farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have come out on the streets by raising the slogan of Delhi Chalo. They have also clashed along the Haryana border with police and security forces. On one side, farmers and police are face to face, on the other hand, the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana are hitting on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, commuters on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway faced heavy traffic jams throughout the day amid protests by several farmers’ organizations in protest against agricultural laws on Thursday. People coming on National Highway-48 got stuck on the expressway near the Delhi-Gurugram border, as Delhi Police had installed barricades to stop the farmers moving towards the national capital.

The farmers were trying to reach Delhi in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ Aan, opposing the central laws passed in Parliament in September. Due to the security system, every vehicle is being tested to prevent farmers from entering Delhi, as a precaution and with efforts to curb Kovid-19 infection.

