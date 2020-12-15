Farmer said – no water is available for toilet, we will die, but will not back down

Kisan Andolan: Today is the 20th day for the Farmers Protest. The farmers are adamant on their demands. There is a continuous dialogue between the government and the farmers, but till now the negotiations have not reached any conclusion. Farmers are constantly demanding the withdrawal of agricultural laws. At the same time, the government is talking about amendments. Also Read – Farmers were seduced, Anna Hazare will not come to the movement for support: Nitin Gadkari

Thousands of farmers are stuck on the borders of Delhi. The Singhu Border of the Delhi border remains its main center. Thousands of farmers are present on the Singhu border. Among them are women. Due to the filth at the movement site Singhu Border, farmers are facing problems. The protesting farmers are facing a lot of trouble here due to lack of cleanliness for the last several days. The danger of spreading diseases has also arisen from this.

Farmers' protest against center's three farm laws continues for the 20th day at Singhu border with Delhi

Farmers have accused the administration about this. The farmers said that the administration and administration are completely responsible for this. No water is being provided for the toilet. It is getting difficult. Punjab farmer Bagh Singh said that this increased the risk of diseases. Even after this, we stand. As long as we are alive, we will keep making demands by staying here. Explain that the protesting farmers are also struggling with the mess and chaos. The harsh cold is also a cause of great difficulty.