Farmers 5th Round Talk with Govt Live Update: 5th phase meeting begins between farmer leaders and government

Farmers leaders fifth round of talks with central government at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi: The 5th round of talks between the farmers who have been agitating against the central agricultural laws for the last 10 days in the country and the Modi government at the center has started at the Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of State for Commerce Shri Som Prakash Vigyan Bhavan are present for the farmers representatives.

New Delhi: Fifth round of meeting between farmers' representatives and the central government begins at Vigyan Bhawan.

Before this, no concrete result has been revealed in 4 meetings.

Leaders of farmer organizations reached Vigyan Bhavan in some buses. Meanwhile, the state head of the Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee of Punjab said that we want the return of the agricultural laws being implemented fully. If the government does not accept our demand then we will continue our protest.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, “It is not right for the farmers to agitate in misunderstanding, these laws are in the interest of farmers.” Consciously the opposition is misleading the farmers, the government is talking and some other way will be found.

At the same time, the leader of Doab Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, Harsulinder Singh said, “Farmers representatives have come to Vigyan Bhavan to hold the fifth round of talks with the central government on farmer laws. “We want to withdraw the laws. We will not accept the government’s proposal to amend the laws, “

Let me tell you that there was a meeting between PM Narendra Modi and the Union Ministers at the Prime Minister’s House on Saturday morning, in which the government discussed the possible upcoming strategy to meet the demands of the farmers. This is the first time Modi has discussed this issue with his ministers.

The Union Ministers including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the possible proposal to be presented to the protesters ahead of the fifth round of crucial talks between the government and farmer organizations. Earlier, Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah had discussions with Union ministers to resolve the demands of the protesting farmers.