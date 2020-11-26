Entertainment

Farmers Agitation Latest News: Farmer brothers and sisters have some confusion, Government is ready to discuss issues: Union Agriculture Minister

November 26, 2020
3 Min Read

new Delhi: In the midst of massive protests against the farmers’ Delhi Chalo Movement in protest against agricultural laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has appealed to the farmers not to protest. Agriculture Minister Tomar said, I appeal to the peasant brothers not to perform. We are ready to discuss issues and resolve differences. I am confident that our dialogue will produce a positive result. Also Read – Farmers Protest Latest Video: Haryana Police used water canon and tear gas on farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Tomar said, “Time was the need to enact new laws. Our farmer brothers and sisters in Punjab have some confusion, we talked at the secretary level to clear up the confusion. I have requested all the farmers union to meet again on December 3, the government is fully ready for discussion. Also Read – Effect of farmer protests, Metro trains will not run from Delhi to Delhi tomorrow; Read Advisory

Explain that due to fierce protest of farmers from tomorrow, due to the agitation of the Delhi Chalo Movement, the police and security forces are trying to stop them from place to place.

The farmers of Punjab-Haryana are taking out the ‘Delhi March’ from 26 to 28 November to protest against the farmer bills. A violent demonstration took place on the Haryana border adjoining Punjab on Thursday. Protesting farmers of Punjab have broken barricades and pelted stones at the Haryana border. While the police used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.

Farmers marching towards Delhi to protest against the agricultural laws in Ambala, Haryana reached Sodopur border, police have used water canon on them to disperse the farmers. At the same time, farmers marching towards Delhi gathered in large numbers near Karna lake area to protest against agricultural laws.

At the same time, Kalindi Kunj has been jammed near the Delhi-Noida border. SHO Sarita Vihar said, “All the police teams are on alert with high officials everywhere to prevent any protesters from entering Delhi. Traffic in Delhi-Gurugram (Haryana) border has also become heavy due to the investigation of vehicles in view of farmers ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march in Delhi.

At the same time, in view of the opposition of farmers in Ghaziabad, the security cordon for Delhi was tightened on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border. Ghaziabad ASP Gyanendra Kumar said, we will try not to let them cross the border.

