Farmers Agitation: Rakesh Tikait’s attitude hardened, said – nothing less than withdrawal of new agricultural law is acceptable

Farmers Agitation 2020: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Friday that if the government wants to talk to the farmers leaders then it should give a formal message like last time. He stressed that nothing will be less acceptable than the repeal of new agricultural laws. The government had on Thursday called upon the farmers 'organizations to look into its proposals to amend the Act to address their concerns and said that whenever the farmers' organizations want it, it is ready to discuss their offer with them. is.

Tikait told PTI, "She (the government) should first tell us when and where she wants to have a meeting with us as she did for the previous talks." If she invites us to talk, we will discuss it in our coordination committee and then decide. "

The BKU leader said that till the government does not repeal all the three laws, there is no question of returning home. When he was asked whether the government had sent invitations for further discussion, he said that farmers organizations have not received anything like this.

He said, “One thing is very clear that farmers will not accept anything less than the repeal of new agricultural laws.” Farmer leaders announced on Thursday that if their demands are not accepted by the government, then they will block the railroads across the country. Will do it and will announce its date soon.

However, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar hoped that a solution would be found soon. He told reporters with Union Food and Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, “The government is ready to discuss further with the protesting farmers, we have sent our proposals to the farmers organizations. “

He said, “I want to appeal to him to set the date for discussion as much as possible.” If they have any issue, the government is ready for discussion. “When the talks are going on, it is not appropriate for farmers’ organizations to announce the next phase of agitation,” he said, urging them to return to the negotiating table. is. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee criticized Tomar for his statement and claimed that it is the government which is adamant on not withdrawing the laws.