Farmers annoyed in entrance of parrots in Karnataka, mentioned – we don’t even understand how to maintain them

Davangere (Karnataka): The farmers of Karnataka are actually scuffling with the assault of parrots. Unexpectedly flocks of parrots come and destroy at the crop. Very quickly, dozens of bighas of status vegetation are destroyed and depart. Until now parrots have destroyed hundreds of bighas of land. Farmers say that they have no idea the way to maintain parrots. He's utterly damaged and disenchanted.

Masses of acres of maize crop in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere district has been ruined after a parrot assault. Generally, 30 to 40 or 40 to 50 parrots make up those flocks and are jointly known as the 'parrot epidemic'. Native farmers say that hundreds of parrots are invading their fields for just about ready-to-eat meals to reap the maize crop.

Venkatasha, an area farmer, has mentioned that his maize crop grown in 14 acres of land in Golarhatti village of Channagiri taluk has been eaten by way of a herd of parrots. They've no longer confronted this drawback earlier than and have no idea the way to forestall hundreds of parrots from destroying vegetation.

He additional mentioned, "Corona has made our lifestyles depressing already. I used to be pinning hopes in this crop for a livelihood being destroyed by way of parrots. I'm very disappointed. Existence is ready to get more difficult." Channagiri Tehsildar Puttaraja Gowda has visited the spot and visited the rural land focused by way of the parrots and confident the farmers of repayment from the federal government.

Chandrappa Thimaiya, an agricultural scientist, mentioned that maize incorporates sugar content material and it’s grown on a big scale within the Davangere area. Parrots get attracted in opposition to it. Those wild species of parrots can also be migratory from different puts because of causes like unavailability of meals.