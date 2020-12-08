Farmer’s Bharat Bandh: Farmers ‘Bharat Bandh’ ends, movement of vehicles resumes

Bharat Bandh in Delhi: The impact of the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers against the agricultural law has started showing. At 11 am, farmers staged Ghaziabad Meerut Express Way at Ghazipur border, which is now over. Once again the movement of trains has started on the high way. In fact, from 11 am to 3 am, farmers blocked the roads, due to which the vehicle riders had to return on the high way. Also Read – RSS stop supporting Modi ji, come on the road with us, there is no politics in it: Digvijay Singh

However, during this time the farmers did not try to stop the ambulance.

Since Tuesday morning, many organizations have taken to the streets and are demonstrating in different areas of the country. Farmers from different parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are present on the Ghazipur border, who are registering their protest against the agricultural law.

In view of the Bharat Bandh of farmers, a large number of police forces were present on the border.

Earlier, the ‘Bharat Bandh’, which was done on Tuesday by farmers unions seeking to repeal the controversial agricultural laws, saw a partial effect in the northeastern states. Banking operations here were partially affected due to the bandh participation of a section of bank employees in the Northeast region. According to officials, the nationwide shutdown had no impact on train and flight services in most northeastern states.

An official of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said that train services in Guwahati remained unaffected under their jurisdiction, although at some places people tried to stop the passenger trains by pelting stones, but the security forces chased them away. In 6 out of 8 states of the Northeast, NFR operates in whole or in part.

