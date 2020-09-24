Farmers ‘Bharat Bandh’ today against agricultural bills, these states including Punjab and Haryana will be affected

new Delhi: Today, on September 25, ‘Bharat Bandh’ has been called by the farmers in protest against the agricultural bills. The bandh was called by the Bharatiya Kisan Union and the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee. Along with these two organizations, there are many more organizations who have announced their support in this strike. This shutdown is likely to affect many states. Punjab and Haryana will be the most affected. Farmers are already stopping trains there. 31 farmer organizations have joined hands for the Punjab bandh. Several organizations including the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) in Haryana have said that they have supported the nationwide strike called by some farmer organizations against the bills. Along with these two states, its effect can also be seen in Rajasthan, UP and Maharashtra. Also Read – Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said- ‘The suspension of MPs will be considered only if they …

During the protest, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has appealed to the farmers to maintain law and order and follow all the rules related to corona virus. In a statement, Singh said that the state government is fully with the farmers in the fight against the bills and no FIR will be filed for violation of section 144. The Chief Minister said that law and order problems should not arise during the strike. He appealed to the farmers to ensure that the citizens do not have any kind of problems and there should not be any threat to life and property during the agitation. Also Read – Farm Bill 2020: Aam Aadmi Party to Support Performance Against Agriculture Bill in Punjab

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) General Secretary Sukhbir Singh has appealed to commercial establishments, shopkeepers to keep their shops closed in support of the strike. Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar has also requested people to support the farmers and make the strike a success. The main opposition Aam Aadmi Party has already given its support while the Shiromani Akali Dal has announced the closure of the road. Also Read – Congress will raise nationwide protest against agricultural bills, will sign two crore farmers

Against the bills, farmers started a three-day rail roko protest on Thursday in several places in Punjab and staged a sit-in on the tracks. Farmers’ organizations have also decided to start indefinite rail stop demonstrations from October 1.

The protesters have expressed apprehension that the minimum support price system will be abolished by the agricultural reforms of the Center and the agricultural sector will go into the hands of big capitalists. The farmers have said that they will continue their fight till all the three bills are withdrawn. Haryana Bhakiyu chief Gurnam Singh said that apart from his organization, some other farmer organizations have also supported the nationwide strike. Singh said, “We have appealed that there should be dharna on the highways of the state and peaceful protest on other roads. One should not picket on national highways. ”Singh said that during the strike from 10 am to 4 pm should not engage in any kind of illegal work. The BKU leader said that commission agents, shopkeepers and transporters have also been requested to support the strike.