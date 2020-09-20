Farmers Bill: What do farmers want? Know here the doubts and demands of farmers about MSP

New Delhi: On the issue of minimum support price (MSP) of crops, farmers want a guarantee that there is no sale of any crop below the MSP, rather than mere promises from the government. In order to implement new programs of reform in the agriculture sector, which the government is referring to as a historic bill, in fact, farmers are calling that bill as worthless without the guarantee of MSP. After the passage of the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 and the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agricultural Services Agreement Bill 2020 in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, both Bills have got the approval of Parliament. Also Read – The uproar over the discussion on agricultural bills, Rajnath Singh said – what happened in Rajya Sabha today was sad and shameful

Farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, where government procurement of wheat and paddy on MSP takes place on a large scale, are the most opposed to these bills. Ajmer Singh Lakhowal, state president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKIU) in Punjab and senior coordinator of the All India Coordination Committee, told IANS that these bills are not in the interest of farmers as there is no reference to MSP. He said that farmers want none of their crops to be sold below MSP. The BKU leader said that without making arrangements for procurement, the announcement of MSP will not benefit the farmers. Also Read – Both Agriculture Bill passed in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said- Annadars got independence, Government procurement will continue

Only paddy and wheat are procured at MSP in Bihar. Farmer Palat Prasad Yadav of Madhepura district of Bihar said that on the recommendation of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, every year the government fixes the MSP of 22 crops and the remunerative price of sugarcane, ie FRP, but only a few farmers in the whole country get a few crops Get MSP. He said that the government must ensure that they get MSP of all scheduled crops in the interest of farmers. Also Read – What are the three bills related to agriculture that created a ruckus? These are the problems of farmers and their solutions

He said that the report of the Shanta Kumar Committee has also told that only six per cent of the farmers of the country get the benefit of MSP, so the crops of all the farmers of the country can be sold at least on the MSP, this system is needed.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Satish Chandra Mishra also mentioned this complaint of farmers in Rajya Sabha. He said that the farmers who are agitating today have only one fear that after this bill they will stop getting MSP. The BSP MP said, if the farmers had been assured in the bill that they would get minimum support price, then it probably would not have been a matter of discussion today.

Farmers as well as market traders stand on agricultural bills as the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance have no duty on sale of crops outside APMC , Due to which they are afraid of ending the entire system of APMC mandis. However, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has assured the farmers and traders that these bills will neither affect the MSP on the purchase of crops from farmers nor on the operation of mandis governed under APMC Act.

While Babulal Gupta, chairman of Rajasthan Foodstuffs Trade Association, says that when there is no charge outside the market, why would anyone want to come to the market. In such a situation, the business of the market will be affected. In Haryana, farmers protested against agricultural bills by blocking roads in the state. Haryana State President of Bakiu, Guram Singh told IANS that farmers have opposed the bill on Sunday in the entire state and now the protest will intensify once the bill is passed.