Farmers burn PM Modi’s effigy, release black balloons, police use water canon

Chandigarh: In many parts of Punjab, farmers burnt copies of agricultural bills and effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, alleging that the bills related to agriculture would end their livelihood. The Punjab Youth Congress also launched a "tractor rally" from Punjab to Delhi against three agricultural bills. At many places including Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Sangrur and Barnala, protesters shouted slogans against the BJP-led government at the Center. A farmer in Talwandi Sabo said, "These agricultural bills will ruin farmers and farm laborers and we strongly condemn them."

The farmers feared that the three bills would pave the way for the abolition of the minimum support price system and the farmers would be left to the "mercy" of the big corporate houses. The Lok Sabha has passed the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Bill -2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill -2020 on Agricultural Services.

#WATCH Haryana: Police use water cannon to disperse Youth Congress workers protesting over #FarmBills, at Sadopur border in Ambala. pic.twitter.com/1OfFJlcKFo

– ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Punjab Youth Congress chief Barinder Singh Dhillon while speaking to reporters at Dera Bassi in Mohali said that this is the beginning of the fight for the rights of farmers. Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said that all parties except the Akali Dal and BJP are standing with the farmers. He targeted Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, accusing him of first supporting these “black laws”. Jakhar said, “Seeing the anger of the farmers, Badal had to change his stand on the issue of agricultural bills. Farmers broke their arrogance. ” Punjab Youth Congress workers also released black balloons in the air to protest against the agricultural bills.