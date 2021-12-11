Farmers coming back from Delhi, Punjab govt gave jobs to the households of eleven farmers who misplaced their lives within the motion

Delhi/Chandigarh: After the announcement of finishing the Kisan Andolan, the farmers are returning to their respective houses. A year-long historical agitation at the borders of Delhi has ended because of the rural regulations. Farmer leaders had introduced this a couple of days again. In the meantime, the households of eleven farmers who misplaced their lives all through the agitation towards agricultural regulations have were given jobs in Punjab. The Punjab govt has given appointment letters to the households of farmers for presidency jobs.Additionally Learn – After a yr, plants had been showered from the sky at the farmers going again house, who made the preparations, know?

Leader Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Randeep Singh Nabha passed over the appointment letters of clerks to the households of the deceased farmers. Describing farmers because the spine of the state's financial construction, the Leader Minister stated, "The state govt will at all times take all imaginable steps to verify the welfare of the households of the sufferers."

In team spirit with the households of #farmers, who misplaced their lives all through the historical protest, dispensed the appointment letters of Executive. jobs to the following family members of the martyred farmer. My Executive. stands with them & assures them each and every imaginable step for his or her rights. %.twitter.com/xDKg31j56p – Charanjit S Channi (CHARANJITCHANNI) December 11, 2021



Charanjit Singh Channi stated that the state govt has already given jobs to the households of 157 deceased farmers. Actually, the Punjab govt had previous introduced monetary help of 5 lakh rupees and a role to 1 member of every deceased farmer circle of relatives. In keeping with farmers, greater than 700 farmers have died all through the protests towards agricultural regulations.