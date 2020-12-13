Farmers ‘death penalty’ is the only demand for the repeal of agricultural law: farmer leader Hannan Mollah

Kisan Andolan: The government is demanding an amendment, but thousands of farmers who have reached Delhi are adamant on withdrawing the New Farm Laws. Today is the 17th day of the peasant movement and this movement is becoming stronger and faster rather than weak. Farmers from many more states are reaching Delhi in large numbers. One of the important leaders of this movement, the General Secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha and an eight-time MP from 1980 to 2009, Hannan Mollah has called this law as ‘death for farmers’. Also Read – Kisan agitation intensifies: many toll plazas free, ‘Delhi Chalo’ march from Rajasthan starts today, will go on hunger strike

Hannan Mollah said that the repeal of the three agricultural laws brought by the central government is the only demand of the farmers. These laws cannot be made farmer friendly by some “cosmetic” amendments. When the government can abolish the 70 year old labor laws in a jolt, then why can’t it abolish these laws. In an interview, Mollah (Hannan Mollah Interview) answered several questions regarding the farmers’ agitation on various borders of the capital Delhi. Also Read – Fierce support of peasant movement in America, Mahatma Gandhi’s statue smashed, Khalistani flags waved

Question: The farmers’ movement is going to be 20 days. Talks with the government so far have also failed. What will be the movement ahead?

answer: What else can we poor people do. Those people are powerful. They have power, the army, the media and all the resources. They can do anything. We can request the government. If we do not listen, we go on the paths. Take out the procession. Gives indent to the government We picket Also what option do we have? On the strength of the authority given in the Constitution, we reached Delhi on Constitution Day. Also Read – Farmers Protest Latest News: In Haryana, farmers accepted the proposal to amend the Central Government’s Agricultural Bill 2020

In democracy, action is taken after listening to the voice of the public. But this government is not only democratic, it is a elected but fascist government. Imposes its decisions on the public. When we called for Delhi Chalo, the government tried its best to stop it. In the winter, water showers were done on the farmers. Lathis were fired and tear gas shells were released. It was also tried to discredit. Khalistani, extremists, terrorists and Naxalites know what farmers were told 15 people have died so far but there is no humanism in this government. It has no time to understand the pain and suffering of the people. Therefore, we have no choice but to continue the movement.

Question: The government is inviting farmers for talks. Will there be a solution only if there is a dialogue?

answer: The government is prolonging the negotiations. She is trying to impose her words on the farmers. We are not listening. We have the disease of TB and the government is giving the medicine of cholera. In such a situation, it is our compulsion to continue the movement. We are peasant people. Farming is our culture and it is also a way of life. We want to keep it but the government wants to forcefully make us a trader.

Question: The government has refused to repeal the agricultural laws, but it is ready to discuss its provisions with an open mind. What will be your attitude?

answer: The only demand is to repeal these laws. We have said from the beginning that these laws are ‘A to Z’ anti-farmer. With two or three amendments, this will not become a farmer friendly law. Making ‘cosmetic changes’ is not going to benefit the farmers. After independence, 500 peasant organizations never came together and did not speak in unison. This government is working on the instructions of Adani and Ambani. Not all farmers will get the benefits of laws, they will get it. They have bought thousands of acres of land. Have started building godowns. Labor laws that have been in operation for 70 years were abolished in an hour. All workers’ rights were taken away and facilities were provided to the owners. So what is the problem in ending agricultural laws.

Question: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again said that these agricultural laws are in the interest of farmers?

answer: We farmers have been listening to this song for a long time. We are tired of listening. This song is a test of our death. It is not going to give life. It will be in the interest of the farmer to cancel these laws. We have no faith in the amendment.

Question: Posters of Delhi riots accused appeared in this movement and demand for their release was raised. What kind of farmer movement?

answer: Millions of farmers are protesting. If some people did this in one corner, then the entire movement cannot be questioned. We never broke even a leaf. This movement is peaceful and will remain peaceful. If anyone talks about non-violence, then he will be shown the way out of the movement. If they are not able to succeed in doing Hindus and Muslims, then the government wants to break this movement by calling them terrorists, Naxalites and Khalistani. Wants to discredit. This is an insult to the farmers.